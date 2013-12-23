Jennifer Lawrence Paid A Surprise Visit To A Children's Hospital In Kentucky

In the same 48-hour period that she was awarded the coveted (?) Entertainer of the Year trophy (??), besting Miley Cyrus (???) and Netlfix (!), Jennifer Lawrence dropped by Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, and by “drop by,” I mean no one knew she was coming. Apparently she just showed up, like she does in my dreams, and met with the patients to brighten their Christmas week. That’s good hustle, J-Law.

(Photos via @dawngeary)