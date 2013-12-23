Jennifer Lawrence Paid A Surprise Visit To A Children's Hospital In Kentucky

In the same 48-hour period that she was awarded the coveted (?) Entertainer of the Year trophy (??), besting Miley Cyrus (???) and Netlfix (!), Jennifer Lawrence dropped by Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, and by “drop by,” I mean no one knew she was coming. Apparently she just showed up, like she does in my dreams, and met with the patients to brighten their Christmas week. That’s good hustle, J-Law.
(Slaps J-Law on the butt.) ((Gets slapped and ass kicked by J-Law.))
*melts
Darling woman, you can have whatever is left of my cold, porous heart.
She just keeps on being amazing and she makes it look so easy.
For as a great as she is (and she is awesome… despite being born in 19-fucking-90), she has the most delightfully derpy camera smile. She looks great laughing or smoldering or whatever, but her Camera Smile is so awkwardly hilarious.
I think that just makes her more adorable.
Oh Jennifer Lawrence, you’re a pouty-lipped, foul-mouthed angel.
a Sexy Rext reference and not a single “HOW THE FUCK YOU DOIN BOYS?”
In addition to commenting on how nice of a gesture that was, I want to say that I’m very happy with the new “JENNIFER LAWRENCE 4 PRESIDENT” article tag.
Carry on.
Good hustle, indeed. She has to be a figment of my imagination. Women this perfect can’t really exist.
Is it just me or does everyone in the first photo look EXACTLY the same (And you can tell how exactly the sameness I thought they all looked cause I typed it in all caps)
They are in Kentucky.
Damnit. Between this and the butt plugs, she pretty much owns my heart now. I’m ruined for anyone else.
I saw someone tweet yesterday that they met her in Starbucks and she bought coffee for everyone there.
She must have a great PR team. You can’t go 5 mins without hearing some pre-packaged story of just how awesome she is. We get it, you’re trying to sell more Hunger game tix.