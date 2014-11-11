Jennifer Lawrence Flashed The Paparazzi At A ‘Hunger Games’ Party And Lorde Helped Her Recover

Getty Image

Pop music grandmother Lorde curated The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, a favorite album for fans of brevity everywhere, which is why she was invited to the movie’s premiere in London last night. Jennifer Lawrence was obviously there, too, and while the modern-day Harold and Maude were leaving an after-party, JLaw came close to flashing the paparazzi. We won’t embed the pictures, but here’s a dramatization:

You got me: I just wanted to use that GIF. Here’s the story:

The 24-year-old actress was wearing a plunging white custom made Mulger gown with a revealing slit and plunging neck line when her cleavage tape came unstuck. But, being used to mishaps having fallen over two years running at the Oscar’s, Jennifer laughed off the fashion malfunction with singer Lorde – the film’s lead soundtrack artist. (Via)

“And always let your Lorde be your guide.” Ya ya ya.

