This Mystique Supercut Reminds Us Why Jennifer Lawrence and Rebecca Romijn Are The Best

#X-men #Jennifer Lawrence #X-Men: Days Of Future Past
Entertainment Editor
05.22.14 2 Comments

X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens at midnight tonight, so MTV has made a supercut of all 38 of Mystique’s on-screen transformations so far from both Jennifer Lawrence and Rebecca Romijn.

I was surprised at how well the special effects and makeup held up across all of the movies since 2000. Both the CGI and makeup have changed quite a bit over 14 years. X-Men: Days Of Future Past will feature Jennifer Lawrence in a bodysuit, for example, instead of the eight hour long bodypainting process she described as, “One naked girl and seven pairs of hands all over her.”

The supercut below is pretty great, but they left out the most important Mystique transformation.

That’s so Raven Darkhölme.

The rumored Mystique spinoff can’t come fast enough.

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Jennifer Lawrence#X-Men: Days Of Future Past
TAGSBryan SingerJENNIFER LAWRENCEMYSTIQUEREBECCA ROMIJNSUPERCUTX-MENX-Men: Days of Future PastYES PLEASE

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP