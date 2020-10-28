After noticing that her admission that she was “a little Republican” made several headlines last week, Jennifer Lawrence is setting the record straight on her voting record and party affiliation. In a statement posted to her verified Twitter account on Tuesday, The Hunger Games actress made it clear that she’s now a proud Democrat and that her party allegiance changed during Barack Obama‘s presidency even though she voted for his 2008 challenger John McCain:

“I would like to clarify my voting record, which is the subject of many circulating headlines. I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama’s presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat.”

Lawrence also included hashtags endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in her tweet:

As for why Lawrence felt the need to clarify that she switched parties during the Obama administration, the Oscar winner’s previous remarks on the Absolutely Not podcast made it seem like she only recently left the Republican Party because of Donald Trump.

“That just changed everything,” Lawrence said, “This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand. I don’t think it’s right. It just changes things for me. I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists.”

Considering she caught wind the numerous headlines about her former time as a Republican, Lawrence presumably saw the firestorm that erupted around her Passengers co-star Chris Pratt after social media noticed that he was not reuniting with his fellow Avengers to endorse Joe Biden. Who would blame her for wanting to avoid a similar mess? Katniss will take a hard pass on that, thank you.