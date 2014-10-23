Please Allow Jenny McCarthy To Tell You About Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Beautiful’ Penis

Jenny McCarthy appeared on last night’s Watch What Happens Live, and when a call-in viewer asked her how sex is now that she’s married to Donnie Wahlberg, McCarthy was fired up and ready to make with the TMI, as per usual. In fact, I would be surprised if this wasn’t a canned question just to give Jenny McCarthy an excuse to talk about Donnie Wahlberg’s penis. Now you’re all totally thinking about Donnie Wahlberg’s penis, aren’t you? Oh just you wait because it gets even better.
Without a doubt, it gets better every single time I make love to him. It is . . . It is . . . First of all, he has the most beautiful penis I’ve ever seen in my life.
I interrupt this transcript to show you what Donnie Wahlberg looks like when being told that he has a beautiful penis on television:
Moving on. At that point America’s Funniest Home Videos and Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron — who was also a guest on the show — asked Jenny McCarthy to elaborate on what makes Donnie Wahlberg’s penis the most special of penises she has ever laid eyes on.
Sometimes they’re deformed-looking and sometimes they’re a different color that you’re not used to. Some are like, purple, some are pink. The size is perfect — like, I can’t get too descriptive, you know what I mean? Like, it fits my vagina perfectly, it hits the spots right. But the thing about this, let me answer the question because I know the girls want to know this, he makes love to a woman.
Who the f*ck was Jenny McCarthy dating before she got with Donny Wahlberg, half the cast of the Teletubbies? I’m not going to transcribe the entire interview, which you can view below, but McCarthy later tells the charming story about how she and Wahlberg got together and how she wanted to “sit on his face” when she found out he was single. Jenny McCarthy, ladies and gentlemen. The batsh*t insane gift that keeps on giving.
UPDATE: Now with Vine action, thanks to our own Andy Isaac:
Hey Donnie! I hope annulment is still an option, buddy!
Also, is his marriage to Jenny McCarthy punishment for being the biggest poser in the awful New Kids?
15 years ago, I’d have thought being married to JenMc was a reward for something. I wonder when that changed.
I’d say whenever MTV started making her think she had some sort of comedic talent.
The fuck is wrong with Jenny McCarthy, casanova?
Buckaroo nailed it. Pretty much the second we heard her talk,
15 years on I find her just as attractive. Unfortunately, my mind has outgrown certain other parts of my body in that time and I can’t look at her in quite the same way.
I’m guessing Brian Urlacher is so angry because he was the deformed purple one.
You know shit is fucked up when she makes Pamela Anderson looks lady like.
She’s too old to act like that. She’s not funny, just stupid.
This is one of those times when you wish certain people never spoke. Just sit and look pretty Jenny.
I believe that the host on the left is gay, which is what made this interview worthwhile to just one person. Also, who is the women next to Donnie also giving the thumbs up? Has she also impaled herself on him?
That’s his sister.. so maybe.
haha you guys are haters, I think she’s great. And I’ve watched them together on Wahlburgers and they seem to have an awesome relationship.
Jenny McCarthy should shove his “beautiful” penis in her mouth and just shut the fuck up already.
h reminds me of murray of impractical jokers
When did Donnie D turn into Gilbert Gottfried?