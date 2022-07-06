These days, the GOP is falling all over themselves to outdo each other with outrageous ads involving guns. Lauren Boebert’s “I will carry my Glock” ad comes to mind, as does Marjorie Taylor Greene’s assault weapon giveaway video, and it’s no wonder that SNL roasted this routine all over the place. Then there’s the more recent example of Eric Greitens (yep, the ousted Missouri ex-governor) pretending to “hunt” RINOs in his own ad, but another candidate out of Arizona feels intent upon outdoing them all.

Jerone Davison, a GOP candidate out of Arizona, unleashed a bizarre ad, in which he fends off a group of “angry Democrats in Klan hoods.” There’s a Negan-style baseball bat in there, of course, and it’s not quite clear why he’s putting Dems in outfits that symbolize white supremacy, but alright. Davison’s stance, apparently, is that assault rifles and a sh*t-ton of ammunition are necessary. “When this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats, you just might need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds.” This ad is truly something to behold.

Given the proliferation of mass shootings in America, the timing was never going to be fantastic for an ad like this to arrive. It feels particularly ill-advised after a lone gunman brandished an AR-15-style rifle at a 4th of July parade near Chicago, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens more.