Someone Recreated Jerry’s Apartment From ‘Seinfeld’ For The Oculus Rift

03.05.14 2 Comments

Could we interest you in a game about nothing? Jerry’s Place is a non-profit fan project which allows you to explore a virtual reality version of Jerry’s apartment from Seinfeld using the Oculus Rift. Not since that weird porn game has the Oculus Rift been such a guilty pleasure.

Greg Miller made Jerry’s Place over the course of a month to teach himself how to use the Unity game engine. He also used Blender and made all the 3D models himself. Miller explains his painstaking process to find source materials for his 3D models.

I started by scouring the Internet for screen shots of Jerry’s apartment but that didn’t yield much. Eventually I resorted to screen-capping streaming episodes. […] I could only find one screen shot of Jerry’s bedroom, at the end of “The Chicken Roaster.” I used a blurry screen grab to texture the painting above his bed, and was able to recreate the bed, sheets and nightstands accurately. […]

If I recall correctly, there are about 11 references to various episodes hidden throughout the apartment

All it needs to complete the experience is some DLC of Kramer bursting into the room and shouting racial slurs.

Via Waxy

