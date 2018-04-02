NBC

Critics and viewers alike have not been kind to most of NBC’s live musicals in the past, but it seems like the network has finally nailed the format with Jesus Christ Superstar. While other productions have qualified as hate-watches, Jesus Christ Superstar proved to be a genuine triumph of production and talent. Between John Legend, Alice Cooper, and Sarah Bareilles, it’s hard to imagine a better lineup. Plus, it’s safe to say that Hamilton‘s Brandon Victor Dixon is now on everyone’s radar after his turn as Judas.

As per usual with a television event like this, Twitter blew up with the best jokes and commentary during the show’s run. The general consensus seems to be that as excellent as this concert version was, a fully staged Broadway version with this cast would completely change the game. Make it happen, Broadway!

jesus THIGHS superstar amirite — 💥dodai💥 (@dodaistewart) April 2, 2018

The moral of Jesus Christ Superstar? Catholicism is fucking METAL — Kristina Lucarelli 🙃 (@KristinaLuca) April 2, 2018

Did u know the high priests and Pharisees were actually sith lords — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) April 2, 2018

so far #JesusChristSuperstarLive is mostly a woman telling two temperamental men to calm down and take a nap before they ruin everything so basically the most historically accurate thing I’ve ever seen — Blessedterns (@Blessedterns) April 2, 2018

I want to see Jesus heal one these guys of his man bun. #JesusChristSuperstar — Stormy Daniel Pumpelly (@DannyPKC) April 2, 2018

#JesusChristSuperstarLive is going to resurrect Bible fandom BIG TIME — Carly Lane (@carlylane) April 2, 2018

Jesus Christ Superstar (2018) pic.twitter.com/sMUusay029 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 2, 2018

More of this Jesus, less of Pence Jesus please. #JesusChristSuperstar — Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) April 2, 2018