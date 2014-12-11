Someone At Hallmark Is Getting Fired Over This Hanukkah Gift Wrap With Swastikas All Over It

On December 4th, Cheryl Shapiro of Northridge, California was shopping at a Walgreens store when she happened upon some Hanukkah wrapping paper that appeared to have multiple swastikas in its design. Needless to say, she was not pleased. From NBC LA:
“I couldn’t believe my eyes, I had no idea what to do,” she said. “I told them I wanted this taken off the shelves immediately – not just your store, but national,” Shapiro said. “I was really putting my foot down because I was appalled by this.”
Hallmark became aware of the complaint and assisted the drug store chain in removing the offensive wrapping paper from stores nationwide. The company stated the blue and silver gift wrap was not intended to be Hanukkah-themed as the design was modeled after a pattern featured on a Chinese vase. Some Eastern cultures used the symbol for luck and prosperity before the Nazis co-opted it for their own evil doing.
Hey Hallmark, here’s a tip: if you’re not intending an item to be used during the Festival Of Lights, try using a different color scheme! Leaving out any swastika-like symbols couldn’t hurt, either.
(Source: Fox 10 Phoenix/ NBC LA/ The Daily Dot)
“its Okay, we’re taking it back” – Hall Mark PR person.
I normally think these people should shut the hell up, but yeah, that wrapping paper does have a whole bunch of swastikas in it.
Are they swastikas or is the pattern several interlocking blocks?
@irishda Swastikas. You’re Nazi-ing them?
Psst.. “The company stated the blue and silver gift wrap was not intended to be Hanukkah-themed as the design was modeled after a pattern featured on a Chinese vase. Some Eastern cultures used the symbol for luck and prosperity before the Nazis co-opted it for their own evil doing.”
Also, you’re not a Jew are you?
Yeah, everyone fucking knows that, this isn’t that though you ignorant fuck it’s a company putting it on fucking Hanukkah wrap, thus, being sold to Jewish people or sold to people who would give it to a Jew. No one is buying this to give to a Hindu, a Buddhist or ancient Meso-American so get your logic-bro bullshit out of this conversation.
@Aaron Pruner that wasn’t directed at you, but wow, damn, I missed that sentence on the first read, then again I am drunk, which probably explains my hot temper as well.
Wait… are you Greg from Curb?
Regardless of the issue with the wrapping paper, suggesting Jewish people “get over” swastikas just because it existed prior to the Holocaust under different circumstances is one of the most ignorant things I have read in a long time.
If you pull wrapping paper off the shelves just because it happens to have swastikas in it, THE NAZIS WIN
Artist’s depiction of Cheryl Shapiro:
I knew this was somehow Canada’s fault.
Exactly. Hey Granny… bite my kielbasa (sp?).
A polish sausage reference is the most Jewish you could get with this retort?
@Brody Stevens Is either a troll or an idiot. No intelligent person would ever legitimately try to make the argument that the swastika is ok because it existed before nazis.
@Doctor Professor
You’ve obviously never met a logic bro.
Would bet the ranch the paper was designed and made in China.
It says it was based on a Chinese vase so yes.
So does symbolism surpass intent? Why is this being peddled as Hannakah-themed when the company says it never was intended for that and the early reports didn’t even bring that aspect up?
Hallmark produced the wrapping paper, Walgreens stocked it, and likely advertised it in-store as hanukkah-themed. The blame in this should fall on Wallgreens.
This is in no way a defense, but I didn’t see the swastikas at first. I had to really look for it; I saw what looked like silver I’s or T’s in a pattern instead of the blue swastikas. Maybe it’s like that thing where you can see a rabbit or a lady’s head depending on how you look at it.
(They’re totally there, but maybe whoever reviewed it saw it like I did at first and missed it.)
As a Jew, when walking into Walgreens or any store such as this, the Hanukkah selection is always slim pickings. So when one sees wrapping paper with this type of pattern in blue and silver, it gets thrown into the section.
Spotting the swastika was like doing a magic eye.
Was just gonna post this. I suck at magic eye posters, so I still can’t see the swastikas.
I see a bunch of letter T’s clearly on the paper mixed among a maze pattern. I think this is a case where the mind perceives a familiar pattern where none exists. Same as we see faces in wall paper patterns and on floor tiles.
I didn’t read far enough to see your comment before I posted. This, very much.
Wow…this is something else. It’s not like the wrapping paper was Red, White and Black. It was probably an honest mistake (unless you believe that Hallmark purposely said, “Hey can you “nazi” up this design?”) but you know if one person is offended then we must cater to them, it is the customer service mantra.
I’m going to add “right angles” to list of things that you should keep away from the Chosen people
right angles are painful
I was going to mock this relentlessly, but yep, those are swastikas, on hanukkah wrapping paper.
@Tio Rob
I don’t even know what a logic bro is, but I’d say it’s a pretty safe bet that one would fall under the idiot umbrella.
@Doctor Professor
Name 5 people named Brody that arent assholes.
YOU CANT
@The Curse of Marino
I can’t name 5 people named Brody in general. Assholes or not.
They’d probably die of boredom.
The term is apophenia. That’s all that’s going on here.