Jim Carrey Got Into A Bizarre Twitter Beef With The Granddaughter Of Benito Mussolini

03.31.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It was a lazy Saturday afternoon and actor Jim Carrey decided, as one does, to post a painting of the bodies of Benito Mussolini and his mistress Clara Petacci strung up upside down after their execution. “If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta,” wrote the star of Mr. Popper’s Penguins, using one of Petacci’s nicknames.

It wasn’t a terribly controversial post. There’s been much worry over the last handful of years that America may be leaning towards fascism. In fact, it seems the only person who took true umbrage with it was Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italy’s fascist Prime Minister from 1922 to his death after World War II.

First, Alessandra Mussolini called Carrey a “b*stard” for smearing her genocidal grandfather. She then dared Carrey to paint American atrocities, such as the genocide of Native Americans and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. She clearly didn’t like Carrey singling out her grandfather, just because he’s responsible for at least half a million deaths (though probably far more).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Politics#Twitter Reactions#Jim Carrey#Twitter
TAGSBenito Mussoliniinternet reactionsJIM CARREYPoliticsTwittertwitter reactions
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP