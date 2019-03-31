Getty Image

It was a lazy Saturday afternoon and actor Jim Carrey decided, as one does, to post a painting of the bodies of Benito Mussolini and his mistress Clara Petacci strung up upside down after their execution. “If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta,” wrote the star of Mr. Popper’s Penguins, using one of Petacci’s nicknames.

If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019

It wasn’t a terribly controversial post. There’s been much worry over the last handful of years that America may be leaning towards fascism. In fact, it seems the only person who took true umbrage with it was Alessandra Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italy’s fascist Prime Minister from 1922 to his death after World War II.

Twitter is cool it's a place you can see Benito Mussolini's granddaughter get really mad at Jim Carrey for smearing her grandfather pic.twitter.com/rKLTC3GF6t — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) March 31, 2019

First, Alessandra Mussolini called Carrey a “b*stard” for smearing her genocidal grandfather. She then dared Carrey to paint American atrocities, such as the genocide of Native Americans and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. She clearly didn’t like Carrey singling out her grandfather, just because he’s responsible for at least half a million deaths (though probably far more).