Another fast-food mogul named John has come out in support of a conservative blowhard. This time, it’s Jimmy John’s founder Jimmy John Liautaud, who, along with his wife, donated $137,000 to Andrew Giuliani’s campaign for governor of New York.

Forbes is reporting that Liautaud’s financial contribution makes up a third of Giuliani’s collective campaign funds, which totals out to $400,000. Despite his investment, Giuliani’s political run is shaping up to be almost as embarrassing as his father’s Four Seasons Landscaping press conference. In June, the son of Trump’s embattled lawyer failed to receive a single vote at a closed-door straw poll amongst GOP leaders of the state, who seem to be backing favored Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin. Giuliani’s attempts to win over both critics and those within his own party haven’t been going well, mostly because he continues to appear as unhinged and unreliable as his father now is, posting roadside rants on social media and turning himself into a parody with weirdly intense commercial spots.

None of that seems to bother Liautaud though, who also donated to Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020. The businessman, who’s currently worth around 1.7 billion, is registered to vote in Florida and Illinois where he owns property, but he’s been putting money into political campaigns in New York as well. His backing of Giuliani seems like a bad investment considering the long odds the Republican rookie is facing, but we suppose, when you have that much money, you can afford to throw some away on a lost cause?

(Via Forbes)