Bekah Martinez or Bekah M from The Bachelor made some headlines when the show returned due to headlines claiming she had been a “missing person” since November. Now she’s been eliminated from the show and Jimmy Kimmel got his first stab at making jokes about her status and what she thought about her time on the show.

Kimmel just bluntly asks her about the marijuana farm at the start, but soon jumps into the missing person reports. According to Bekah, she was on a marijuana farm — sorta — but the main reason she ended up going “missing” was due to her elimination from The Bachelor and a need to head up to the mountains after that happened.