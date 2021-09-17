Earlier this week, Logan Paul—a YouTuber who somehow found fame by being one of the very worst people in the world—lashed out at Jimmy Kimmel for calling him one of the “very worst people in the world.” During Wednesday’s episode of his ridiculously titled Impaulsive podcast, Paul had a few words for the late-night host (about a week too late, but whatever):

“I’m upset with Jimmy Kimmel, dude. How are you about to invite me on the show, and have a cordial, friendly, familial relationship, and then a year and a half later—when, by the way, I’m doing well. That is the lamest sh*t to me. That is so f***ing lame. Your writers were so, so lacking content and creativity that they had to do some lame-ass Paul joke?”

Before telling Kimmel to go f**k himself, Paul explained that he thought he and Kimmel, who refers to as “JK,” were totally cool, man. “I opened up to him, dude. I talked about me missing my testicle. Like, it was some serious conversation.”

Kimmel heard about Paul’s thoughts and made a plea to the twentysomething—who once visited Japan’s “Suicide Forest” and filmed the bodies of several people who died of suicide then posted them on YouTube—to squash the beef:

“Had I known you fondly call me JK I never would have said any of that stuff. I’m sorry, LP. I hope we can be bros again, dude. I really do. And I’m sorry about your testicle; I forgot about that. You know what? To make up for it, I’m going to give you one of my testicles. Or, wait a minute, I just thought of something: Maybe I’ll introduce you to Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. This guy—he’s got more testicle than he knows what to do with.”

You can watch the full clip above (beginning around the 9:05 mark).