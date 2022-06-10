Marjorie Taylor Greene’s proving to be a master at Freudian slips, all after her “peach tree dish” assessment of vegetarian food managed to draw even more laughs than her theories about Jewish space lasers. On the House floor while railing against a new gun control bill in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, she let her latest gem rip.

She flat out claimed that her rights were being “fragrantly violated,” which of course led people to have a total field day because that sounds rather gassy. Greene, of course, is a QAnon cheerleader and a ride-and-die MAGA devotee, so she was very seriously arguing her point, but yup, no new fans shall be won there. That’s especially the case while she claimed that all of Congress guns,” Greene loves their guns, and perhaps she’s really trying hard to secure those NRA campaign donations. Whatever the case, there was one more doozy of a reaction coming her way.

Enter Jimmy Kimmel, who’s pretty sure that the next Greene slip-up will go something like this: “We the People, in order to form a more perfect Onion…”

We the People, in order to form a more perfect Onion… https://t.co/Cynd3hmLcB — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 9, 2022

You might be craving onion rings right now, but Kimmel knows exactly what he’s doing. And Greene could very well grow incensed again and call the cops, in which case, Kimmel will have a comeback for that, too. In the meantime, Greene somehow secured a win during her recent Georgia primary, which really makes one wonder if the fine people of her district are watching. Hey, there’s always the November midterms, though.