There are few things Jimmy Kimmel derives more pleasure from than finding new reasons to poke at Ted Cruz, and this week gave him a doozy of a story. While giving a talk at Yale University recently, a young man named Evan stood up and asked the Texas senator a question that seemed straightforward enough: “Assuming it would end global hunger, would you fellate another man?”

While Cruz was visibly taken aback by the question, which rendered him absolutely speechless, Kimmel sees this brave exchange as proof that the future might be in safe hands after all. “Most people my age don’t have anything nice to say about the kids nowadays,” Kimmel explained. “They say they’re lazy and entitled and too sensitive. But then a young man like this comes around [and] it gives you real hope for the future of this country.”

While Cruz attempted to recover, his co-host—political pundit and Yale grad Michael Knowles—took one for the team, so to speak, and decided to try and knock young Evan down a peg by conservative-splaining that, “Like a typical left-wing undergraduate, you are engaging in consequentialist ethics” before answering “absolutely not.”

Kimmel suspects that if Cruz had answered, and been honest, “Only if that man was Donald Trump” would be more accurate. Still, he thinks it was “a really good question,” especially as “Ted Cruz can unhinge his jaw like a rat snake.”

You can watch the full clip above.