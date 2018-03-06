Of the problems facing Donald Trump right now — namely, rumors of chaos behind closed doors in the Oval Office, a former advisor publicly melting down over the Russia investigation, and implications of payments to an alleged former mistress, among other things — one might think that the ratings of the 2018 Oscars would be of little concern to the president. One would be wrong.
On Tuesday morning, after news broke that Sunday’s awards ceremony was the all-time lowest rated with just 26.5 million viewers (which, to be fair, still seems like a lot), Trump tweeted, “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!”
Charming. Trump then replied to his own tweet with a follow up blaming President Obama for not “fixing the problem” with DACA the eight years he was in office, because he has the apparent attention span of a housefly.
Kimmel, on the other hand, wasn’t about to take the shot lying down, tweeting back a succinct, six word comeback, reminding Trump that “ratings” haven’t exactly been so favorable to him lately, either. ” Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY,” fired back Kimmel.
At the time of this writing, Trump has yet to dignify Kimmel’s burn with a response, but given his tear lately, it’s probably only a matter of time.
Oh yes. Scorched earth. However will Donnie recover?
You’re right. I’m sure Trump will just brush this off as the insignificant comment that it is and not give it a second thought. Because that’s what Trump does, he lets things go. He certainly won’t stew on it, let Kimmel’s words penetrate his translucently-thin skin, and then lash out in a Twitter rage.
Sad thing is, Trump is right. Ppl really don’t give a shit about the celebrity side of stars anymore. We will buy their music and movies but fuck them beyond that.
I agree, we have CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, Fox news, Headline news, al jazeera, bloomberg just to name a few news networks. We don’t need to add Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, Tony’s, VMA, BET awards, MTV movie awards to the list of political news television. I want those people to be my escape from the awfulness not my source for awfulness.
I think it’s that the Oscars, in recent years, have moved more towards nominating lower grossing movies as Best Picture nominees, so the yokels who didn’t want to see a bunch of LIBTARD ARTHOUSE MOVIES have less of a reason to watch. If the average American got their say in the nominees, we’d see Wonder Woman, Pirates of the Caribbean, and IT nominated for Best picture.
@SallyGally We all float down here, Sally. AND YOU’LL FLOAT TOO!
Your not aware the Trump wishes so badly that he was accepted by (and as a) celebrities, are you?
It’s not fuck them, but with the way the world is now we don’t need to wait for a big gala ceremony to see celebrities or hear what they have to say. Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, et al have made the idea of celebrity mean less and less, and we get access to them more than we ever have. Also, unless you’re a film nerd, you’ve likely not seen many of the movies that were up for the awards. The glamour of celebrity has gone away because of the access we get to them 24/7.
Only Trump would be happy about an industry having a bad day
Sick dad burns.
All of the Pussy Grabber boot lickers are here today!
Finally something that isn’t criminal! Savor it.
FAKE NEWS!!!
“Scorched”
I do not think that word means what you think it means.
BUT WHAT DID TWITTER HAVE TO SAY ABOUT IT?!?
Uproxx is exactly what Bill Maher was mocking. They’re just not important enough to have been mentioned.