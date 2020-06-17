JK Rowling’s comments about trans people in recent weeks have gotten some swift criticism from celebrities and even people who acted in the Harry Potter movies based on her wildly popular books. And now it seems the fallout from her comments might even impact the release of her next work.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that some workers at Hatchette, which is set to publish Rowling’s latest children’s book The Ickabog, have threatened to “down tools,” which is a delightfully English way of saying they might stop working on the book altogether.

Yesterday morning at publishing house Hachette, several of those involved in Miss Rowling’s new children’s book, The Ickabog, are said to have staged their own rebellion during a heated meeting. One source said: ‘Staff in the children’s department at Hachette announced they were no longer prepared to work on the book. ‘They said they were opposed to her comments and wanted to show support for the trans lobby. These staff are all very “woke”, mainly in their twenties and early thirties, and apparently it is an issue they feel very strongly about.’

These “woke” staffers apparently held what’s been deemed a “revolt” by the news outlet, but also noted that Hatchette had released a statement supporting Rowling’s right to express herself. It’s the latest blowback from Rowling expressing “deep concerns” about transgender activism, including an open letter she penned on her website that received swift criticism from Harry Potter fans and even those who have worked on the series’ movies like Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Warner Bros., which made the movies, has had to release a statement encouraging diversity, effectively distancing itself from Rowling’s comments. And even the Harry Potter amusement park had to put distance between the author and the intellectual property upon which the park’s rides and attractions are based.

It’s unclear if Hatchette will still move forward with publication of The Ickabog or if its staffers’ apparent protest will be carried out, but it’s yet another consequence of Rowling speaking her mind about something that’s proven extremely unpopular, both on Twitter and in real life.