Joan Rivers Vs. Jennifer Lawrence Is The Celebrity Feud Over Body Shaming The World Needs

Joan Rivers has sparred with the best over the years, but she may have met her match in Jennifer Lawrence, who’s the best of the best. While chatting with Yahoo! CEO Marissa Meyer last week, J-Law called out E!’s screech-fest Fashion Police for putting “values in all the things that are wrong and [show] that it’s OK to just point at people and call them ugly and call them fat and they call it fun,” while also adding, “Screw those people.”

Yes and yes.

Rivers, who hosts Fashion Police, struck back on Twitter yesterday, tweeting, “It’s funny how Jennifer Lawrence loved @E_FashionPolice during Awards Season when we were complimenting her every single week…But now that she has a movie to promote, suddenly we’re picking on all those poor, helpless actors.” Then, “WAIT! It just dawned on me why Jennifer Lawrence fell on her way up to the stage to get her Oscar. She tripped over her own arrogance.” Lawrence hasn’t commented on Rivers’ response, but one can assume:

