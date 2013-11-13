Joan Rivers Vs. Jennifer Lawrence Is The Celebrity Feud Over Body Shaming The World Needs

Joan Rivers has sparred with the best over the years, but she may have met her match in Jennifer Lawrence, who’s the best of the best. While chatting with Yahoo! CEO Marissa Meyer last week, J-Law called out E!’s screech-fest Fashion Police for putting “values in all the things that are wrong and [show] that it’s OK to just point at people and call them ugly and call them fat and they call it fun,” while also adding, “Screw those people.”
Yes and yes.
Rivers, who hosts Fashion Police, struck back on Twitter yesterday, tweeting, “It’s funny how Jennifer Lawrence loved @E_FashionPolice during Awards Season when we were complimenting her every single week…But now that she has a movie to promote, suddenly we’re picking on all those poor, helpless actors.” Then, “WAIT! It just dawned on me why Jennifer Lawrence fell on her way up to the stage to get her Oscar. She tripped over her own arrogance.” Lawrence hasn’t commented on Rivers’ response, but one can assume:
(Via Gossip Cop, via Getty Image)
Most actresses look emaciated and freaky in-person, so unless we’re talking about Precious or the fat girl in Pitch Perfect I’m all for “fat” actresses like JLaw and Kate Upton and JLH (who Fimldrunk buddy Brendon at WWTDD used to mock mercilessly because she had to bullshit herself and others for being wide-hipped).
But I also think that everyone on E! except Joel McHale and everyone involved in the celebrity tabloids and tabloid shows can all fuck themselves to death with grey whale cocks.
Case in point. The other three girls are skinny as fuck. Emma Roberts’s legs are as skinny as their arms. That’s not normal, healthy, or aspirational. It should not be encouraged or applauded, and yet this and other unhealthy teens are the standards that assholes in Hollywood and fashion use to sell images of beauty and perfection.
Fuck that shit. [i.imgur.com]
*slow clap*
The only actress I’ve ever seen in person was Grace Park, and I distinctly remember my first thought being, “Wow, she looks a lot skinnier in person.”
Brendon at WWTDD was a dick about JLH. Just pointless picking on her.
not to be that guy or anything, but although we disagree with the ones that call wide-hipped girls “fat”, we shouldn’t also make fun of the other side even if their looks isn’t quite healthy-looking or whatever.
I think what I want to say here is, emma roberts got a beautiful face and I don’t hate her nor the other guys necessarily.
Vanessa Hudgen’s looking nice and thick though. If that’s her.
Emma Roberts looks frighteningly thin there. You should be able to see more than bones.
The Crypt Keeper needs to shut the fuck up…
I laughed out loud at this
Joan Rivers is a tired old hag.
Can we hair-shame, at least? She looks so many bazillion times cuter in that second pic.
Yeah, hair-shaming is allowed. This is still America, right?
Joan Rivers insulting people’s looks is like Chris Christie telling you that you need to lay off the burgers, or Kanye West telling you to stop being such a self-serving egotistical dick.
^This
Ok this made my day!
Or Chris Brown punching you in the face saying, “STOP. HITTING. WOMEN.”
Or Kobe Bryant saying rape is wrong
Or Obama telling people not to lie
Joan Rivers didn’t have much more to say than “OH MY GAD, CAN WE TALK, ADELE IS FAT, DURRRRRRR” on David Letterman, so you’ll excuse me if I have nothing overly flattering to say about Joan.
Also, I sided with Team J-Law over Team Bedazzled Skeletor before reading any of this article’s details.
Now that I’ve actually read the details, the right choice seemed inevitable.
How a woman got a gig on a fashion show looking like polypropelene stretched over a Doberman’s hip bone is beyond me.
I like you.
i’m giving you my key to the city.
Sage words.
Being Dot Matrix in Spaceballs can only get you so far with me. Don’t go after the good ones like Jennifer Lawrence!
There is no Rivers, Only Scarecrow.
They should’ve buried Madam next to Wayland Flowers.
Madam had more class.
Madam also had fewer men buried up to their elbows in her ass.
I seem to recall that J-Law was more concerned about where to get some fries than to care about anything happening with the fashion police or any other media wondering what who she was wearing that night (I believe she mentioned,it was what actually fit that day).
I love you Jennifer. Don’t ever change. Which I know she won’t because she is perpetually awesome.
And I love you, catd.
To be fair, Jennifer did seem to be the one who picked this fight. But I do agree with her completely. Team J-Law all the way. And also, fuck yes that pixie cut looks great on her.
To be fair, Jennifer’s right.
She may have started it but she started it with a valid point
That pixie cut is a damned abomination. You took a smoking hot lady and made her look like a chubby tinkerbell. Way to go dipshit
Lord Skelator is clearly not in a giving vein this day
There’s a lot of humor in that hag calling Jennifer Lawrence “arrogant.”
i will destroy you joan rivers