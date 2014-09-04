Joan Rivers’ Thoughts On Her Own Death Were Classic Joan Rivers

#Joan Rivers
Editorial Director
09.04.14 9 Comments
Watch What Happens Live - Season 11

Getty Image

Joan Rivers passed away at 81 today. In her most recent book, “I Hate Everything…Starting With Me,” she shared some very Joan Rivers-y thoughts on her own death. For starters, she didn’t want to go out in a boring way…

And she also had a pretty particular vision for her own funeral…

She will be missed.

I Hate Everything…Starting With Me via @LettersOfNote & @moneyreis

TOPICS#Joan Rivers
TAGSJOAN RIVERS

