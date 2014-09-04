Joan Rivers’ Thoughts On Her Own Death Were Classic Joan Rivers

Joan Rivers passed away at 81 today. In her most recent book, “I Hate Everything…Starting With Me,” she shared some very Joan Rivers-y thoughts on her own death. For starters, she didn’t want to go out in a boring way…
And she also had a pretty particular vision for her own funeral…
She will be missed.
I Hate Everything…Starting With Me via @LettersOfNote & @moneyreis
We lost an equivalent of Richard Pryor and George Carlin today. Fuck this world.
Agreed. She might’ve become an angry, bitter she-bitch in the last decade or so, but Joan Rivers was a goddamned trailblazer, first and foremost.
As someone who’s only familiar with her as a plastic-faced fashion harpy, what’s a good source to see her doing her thing? I’m aware of her history with Carson and whatnot but like…does she have any standup specials? Albums? Are there particularly relevant old clips? Break me off with some knowledge, please…
I would recommend the documentary A Piece Of Work. You see her be natural and funny and that she was still hilarious when not on a red carpet.
@DeezNutz13 check out the episode she was in of Louie. You can see some of her stand up and see her acting with Louis CK. Really good episode.
I hope her funeral is exactly as she planned it, especially the extra fancy toe tag
I used to wish Joan Rivers was dead. Now I’m just glad she died.
fuck you
Hear, hear.