This Job Applicant Who Stabbed His Potential Boss During An Interview Did Not Get The Job

All right! Before we even get started here, I’ll give you one guess as to what special ingredient led to the stellar decision making in this story. If you said “alcohol,” then — ding ding ding! — you are correct! According to NBC San Diego, an El Cajon, California man, Jose Lopez, showed up to a job interview at an undisclosed business when the business owner thought he smelled alcohol on Lopez’s breath.

The perceptive business owner confronted Lopez, and one thing led to another — as they tend to do in these situations.

A fight ensued, but when the boss got the upper hand and put the suspect in a headlock, Lopez stabbed him in the arm, according to investigators. Lopez then ran off, leaving behind one very important piece of evidence: his job application. When El Cajon police officers responded, the victim showed them the paper that listed the suspect’s name, which they used to find his address.

Lopez was later arrested at his home, and if I may make a sports analogy here — it was nothing but net for the hardworking men and women of the El Cajon police department that day.

On a completely unrelated note I’d like to apologize to everyone for the header image, which is a picture of Joey Greco from Cheaters after supposedly getting stabbed while filming Cheaters. There just aren’t many pop culture images out there that portray stabbings in a lighthearted or comedic way.