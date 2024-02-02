Joe Biden doesn’t go on all-caps rants about his political opponents — at least not in public. Behind the scenes, he’s just as sick of Donald Trump as Trump is of him.

During his first campaign speech of the 2024 election cycle (ah sh*t here we go again), Biden recalled Trump mocking Paul Pelosi after a home intruder nearly killed the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer. “At his rally, he jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull,” the president said. “And he thinks that’s funny. He laughed about it. What a sick…”

Biden intentionally stopped himself before finishing the sentence with an expletive, but according to Politico, “In private, he doesn’t stop short.”

The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a “sick f*ck” who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description. According to one of the people who has spoken with the president, Biden recently said of Trump: “What a f*cking asshole the guy is.”

“It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” Trump adviser Chris LaCivita said about Biden’s alleged comments. “But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.”

How dare Joe Biden use a few curse words. If only he would start acting like a real president and get criminally charged a bunch of times and vow to be a dictator.

(Via Politico)