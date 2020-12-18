Stephen Colbert visited the home of Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, on Thursday night for a wide-ranging interview on the president-elect’s plans for America, given that Donald Trump will be removed from office. In a more light-hearted segment centered on the holidays, the Bidens shared their optimism for everyone having a “normal” Christmas next year, which dove-tailed into Dr. Biden revealing her husband’s strict rules for decorating the family tree.

Thanks to a tradition started by his father, every year Biden makes his wife help him whip homemade “snow” for the tree using Ivory Snow powdered soap, which the president-elect swears looks like real snow. After that, it’s time to put the tinsel on the tree, and in a surprisingly meticulous move, Biden insists that each strand is placed individually and not just tossed onto the tree like most normal people do. In fact, there’s a “pecking order” amongst his children for who gets to go first placing a strand. Biden also revealed that he’s up until 3 a.m. decorating the tree for Christmas morning to make it look like Santa did the job, and he still does it to this day.

The segment was a nice diversion from the heavier topic of the Republican attacks on the Bidens’ son Hunter, who’s currently under federal investigation for his business affairs. While the president-elect says he’s willing to look past the attacks on his son for the good of the country, he does consider the GOP’s tactics to be “kind-of foul play.”