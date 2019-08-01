Joe Biden Said ‘Malarkey’ At The Second Democrat Debate And People Online Lost It

Joe Biden is a politician from an older time, and he sometimes busts out words that were rooted out of the common English language vernacular two, maybe three generations ago. Indeed, he may be one of three people alive who regularly use the word “malarkey.” So when Biden whipped out a “malarkey” during the second round of Democrat debates (after the other one from last night), it was Kansas finally getting to “Carry On Wayward Son” at a concert in 2019.

“Malarkey,” of course, is another word for “balderdash” or “poppycock” or “rawmaish.” It means nonsense, and Biden likes to use it. A lot.

Indeed, “malarkey” was the only word Biden felt would do when his health plan was challenged by his fellow presidential candidates. He was breaking down the math on others’ plans, which he claims don’t add up. “This idea is a bunch of malarkey,” he said, to oceans of woots, both in the auditorium and online.

