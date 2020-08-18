Jake Paul is in some “trouble,” as Joe Rogan has heard, and he expressed as much on a recent podcast episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. That level of interest is about as far as it goes for Rogan, but his guest, comedian Tim Dillon, took the ball and ran with it. What results pretty much conveys Rogan’s state of mind as he moves from L.A. to Austin, Texas. In short, he’s happy to get away from the Hollywood scene, and he’s not exactly obsessed with discussing Paul, but he’ll go along for the ride.

To recap a little bit on the Jake Paul situation, the YouTuber recently saw his Calabasas mansion raided by the FBI shortly after local authorities in Scotsdale, Arizona, dropped charges against him in connection with a May “looting” incident at a mall. The feds ended up seizing weapons from Paul’s home, which pointed toward what the bureau later confirmed was an investigation into “allegations of criminal acts” related to Arizona events. It’s not looking fantastic for Paul if local authorities are working in conjunction with the feds, but he didn’t seem too concerned while brushing off the matter before allegedly holding a boxing match at his home.

For Dillon and Rogan, it’s all looking a lot like an L.A. thing (even though the mall incident took place in Arizona). “Was it an arsenal thing or because he was stealing from the mall?” Rogan asked of the FBI raid. In response, Dillon (jokingly) suggested that Paul should get “more weapons” and even some “Anthrax.” Dillon then reasoned, “When L.A. falls, these are the only f*cks that are gonna be able to do anything.”

To which Rogan responded, “It’s not a bad idea.” From there, Dillon and Rogan both admitted that they feel out of place in L.A., and one can’t really blame them, even if jokes about Anthrax probably aren’t the wisest idea.

Watch the relevant clip between Rogan and Dillon below.