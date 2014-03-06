Joel McHale & Jim Rash’s ‘True Detective’ Parody Is Here And It’s Spectacular

Community’s Joel McHale and Jim Rash have finally followed up on their True Detective tease with the full parody video and I must say it’s one of the finest segments The Soup has ever produced. The production value alone.
If you’re like me you hit the rewind button at least three times per True Detective because between the smoking, the drinking, and just the all around cryptic not-so-everyday conversations it’s easy to miss something. Honestly I think this show would be about half as successful if it wasn’t for DVR. With that in mind this is a pretty perfect parody angle…
Obviously, McHale as McConaughey as Rust Cohle is what we all came for, but let’s take a moment to recognize Jim Rash’s work as gibberish speaking Marty Hart. Very few people — if any — have ever nailed Woody Harrelson’s speech pattern quite so effectively. I guess what I’m saying is MOAR DEAN DOES JEFF IMPERSONATION PLZ. Seriously, at least Season 4 gave us that.
Well done all involved. The internet thanks you.
#TrueDetectiveSeason2
#TrueDetectiveSeason3
#TrueDetectiveSeason4
#TrueDetectiveSeason5
#TrueDetectiveSeasonInfinity
Well folks I’m going to go ahead and shut it down for the day. After this, pretty much everything is all down hill from here. Y’all take care.
GUMBO GUMBO GUMBO GUMBO
HERE WE GO DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE: I recognized one of the things Joel McHale said. Early on in the clip he says, something like “Momma say mambo dogface to the banana patch”. It’s part of an old Steve Martin joke about purposely talking wrong around children.
didn’t see you posted that, posted the same below. one of the first record albums i ever owned.
Glad I wasn’t the only idiot to have noticed it.
Well, now that I think about it they based the entire thing around that one joke.
Holy shit, I was dying. 2012 Marty Hart is the best ever.
“Can opener. Can opener & cough syrup. What?”
I’m just a regular old yankee but I do not find it all that difficult to understand the words that are coming out of Woody Wooderson’s collective mouths. I do sometimes take a while to figure out what it means, but the words are pretty clear.
Sa-da-tay, my damies!
Lay em down and smack em yack em.
See, my damie, Pootie Tang don’t wa-da-tah to the shama cow… ’cause thats a cama cama leepa-chaiii, dig?
Where’s Mrs. Cleaver when you need a translator dammit
Very, Pootie Tang, @Otto Man
@Otto Man
[www.youtube.com]
Excuse me stewardess I speak jive.
Rust Cohle has to be the biggest challenge yet to lip readers, with the trifecta of being tight lipped, drawling his words, and capped with all that high fallutin’, esoteric dialogue! Rust Cohle sets the bar for lip reading, with Marty not too far behind…
Marty (Woody) has the sour lemon face all the time. His lips never move.
It’s hard to bargle nawdle zouss with all these marbles in my mouth.
Sayonara, sayonara
Ayonawa, odinawa
Odinaya, yodinaya
Yaddayadda, yaaahyaaah
Ayaaaaaah!
BROOM SATCHEL! BROOM SATCHEL!
I’m just going to guess that you cheated on me.
Greedle.
Someone owes me a new spleen after that one.
That scene got me too. Jim Rash oversells and over delivers in the best ways possible.
Alright, alright, alright! Now that made me laugh out loud and the internet has not made me laugh out loud since 2005.
What?
That’s what I like about the internet. I keep getting older, but the jokes stay the same.
McHale saying “what” to his own mumbling was hilarious.
the original steve martin line is :
teach …… your children …… wrong, so on their first day at school when they want to use the bathroom and the teacher calls on them they say “mama dog face to the banana patch”
;)
#lawnmowercrew5eva
Steve Martin’s “Comedy is not Pretty” album was yellow. Do we need any more evidence that Martin is the Yellow King of Comedy?
That was fantastic.
Normally a big fans of these guys, but had trouble getting past the Steve Martin reference/ripoff, but this lost me when I realized it was just that old Chris Kattan skit. Also, I have ears for shit but I find myself understanding True Detective fairly well.
kewl dood
Basically the Suel Forrester treatment.
I like that since they put it on TV and can’t acknowledge the existence of cigarettes that smoke is just floating out of McHale’s fingertips.
Talk about your false premise…the guys on true detective ain’t hard to understand. I think a more appropriate parody would be focusing on meaningful glances. THIS IS STUPID. I mean I love those two actors, but this is not an intelligent parody of the show. The show is absolutely ripe for parody, but not they can’t talk good parody. JEEZUS UPROXX! This is like bully’s that pretend your stammering and think that’s hilarious.
The line that was most relevant to the show and funny was “i’m just gonna get guess you cheated on me”
I don’t think they are making fun of the mumbles or not able to understand what words they are saying, but that folks don’t understand the context in which speeches and metaphors are spoken. That they are so esoteric in nature that to some folks it is pretty much just a bunch of words thrown together.
@Duchess They could have thrown words together that sound like metaphors that nobody would make instead of going to full drunken, incoherence. Clearly a lot of people found this funny so I feel like me nitpicking more is moot, but for me there are funnier ways to make fun of this show and a lot of people have successfully been doing it already.
Valid argument and I agree that it could have been handled bettter
well that sucked balls
That was deanlightful.
(I’m so sorry.)
TRUE DEANTECTIVE