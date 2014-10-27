Joel Schumacher Is Rumored To Be Writing A Sequel To ‘Batman And Robin’

Batman and Robin has its fans, but as a rule, it’s one of the most widely derided movies of the ’90s and the nadir of comic book movies, although some would argue others have come close. And now, Joel Schumacher will get a chance to show us what he had planned for a third movie.
The good news is that it’s not going to be a filmed sequel. Instead, DC Comics has decided to bring in Schumacher to write a miniseries, according to Bleeding Cool:
…Bleeding Cool has been told that Joel Schumacher is writing a twelve issue Batman comic, currently being drawn by Dustin Nguyen, which will revisit his intentions for the three films, or which two were made. Rewritten from scratch and telling one story, this will contain his original vision for the movies.
Expect an announcement when more of the scripts are in…
On the one hand, DC has had enormous success taking versions of their characters that have been mocked and derided and turning them into good comics. Look no further than the critically acclaimed and quite fun Batman ’66, which has been a lighthearted and knowing take on the TV series from Jeff Parker. And Schumacher has made it clear he knows where the blame lies for this particular gobbler.
On the other, the inherent reaction most people have to this movie can be summed up with Michael Scott:
So we’ll see. But at least with Nguyen on art, it’ll be pretty to look at.
Batman and Robin wasn’t all his fault. Akiva Goldman deserves quite a bit of the blame.
*Goldsman
Our parents generation, along with WB deserves all the blame. Parents complained about the violence in action movies being bad for their kids, WB gives Burton the axe and tells the next guy to do it more family friendly. Ninja Turtles 2, Robocop 3, Last Action Hero, et al. Batman & Robin may get all of the blame, but really, there’s plenty of other examples.
As someone who’s tried to defend Schumaker over the years, I am super stoked about this. Now if we could get Richard Donner to do the same for how he tried to originally make Superman 2, as well as whichever sequels he said he wanted to do that he had planned, that’d be awesome. Only thing I wanna add is, forget comic books, I wanna see these stories as animated feature films.
@Buckaroo B He does! But Schumacher’s the director, so he’s the one in front of the tomato cannon.
This has to be the point that DC reaches overbaturation in their market. Look at the current running titles that involve the Batman universe:
Batgirl
Batman
Batman ’66
Batman: Arkham Unhinged
Batman/Superman
Batman and… 2011- (formerly titled Batman and Robin (Vol. 2)
Batman Beyond Universe
Batwoman
Catwoman
Detective Comics
Harley Quinn
Red Hood & The Outlaws
Batman Eternal
Arkham Manor
Gotham Academy
Gotham by Midnight
Look, I’m a Batman fan. But come the fuck on. Is this actually necessary to anyone other than Joel Schumacher?
You forgot minis like “Son of Batman” or the fact that he’s tangentially involved in books like the Teen Titans. The fact of the matter is: Batman sells books. He’s their Wolverine.
Jeez, that’s insane. That’s just comics too… Gotham, the movies, his toys everywhere, video games…
@Dan Seitz They may have shoehorned Wolverine into a lot of guest appearances and teams, but never on the level of Batman. It’s not even close. For the last year there have been about 3-4 books with/about Wolverine at any given time… All I’m saying is there has to be a peak Batman level. And a comic written by Joel Schumacher has to be it.
@MakingFlowers I agree, there’s such a thing as too much. But the reality is, they sell. So we haven’t found Peak Batman yet.
So you hate Batman? Go back to Communistopia you Commie.
If one issue is nothing but Ice Puns, they can have all of my money.
That would be………..COOL
Whatever, y’all. This is my kind of bullshit. Bring it on.
Marvel: We’ll give everyone a giant erection with our movies.
DC: Batman…bitches love Batman
Hey, to be fair, they’re both right.
‘…rumored to be writing a sequel to Batman and Robin’.
A comic-book sequel. Holy Clickbait, Batman!
and its not even a sequel, its more like an unused script put to comic book form.
I very carefully avoided having anything to do with this film when it came out…
I actually would like to see them make a tongue-in-cheek movie sequel where they’re like, “Yeah, we fucked up, let’s make fun of it!”