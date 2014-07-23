John Boyega Is Gunning Hard To Play Black Panther

John Boyega is going to be a big deal. The Attack the Block star has a significant role in Star Wars: Episode VII, but apparently that’s not enough for the up-and-comer — the guy also wants to star in a Marvel movie. He even has a role in mind…
Of course Boyega may just be saying sh*t to say sh*t, but then again, Marvel has unannounced movies scheduled all the way up until 2019 and the universe planned out until 2028, and Black Panther is definitely part of that plan. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has outright said so.
Whatever the truth is, we might learn a bit more this Saturday when Marvel holds a SDCC panel detailing the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What about you folks? Interested in the possibility of a Black Panther movie? Think Boyega is the right dude for the job?
Via ScreenRant
My absolute top choice for Black Panther is Chiwetel Ejiofor, but I imagine John Boyega would be a good pick.
Chiwetel is probably too old for Marvel to wanna hang a franchise that’s gonna be getting off the ground in likely 3 more years, but i agree that he would have been a good fit if they’d cast him earlier, maybe he can play his father. i still think Idris Elba got wasted in Thor cuz he would’ve been my T’Challa of choice.
That’d be cool. i’d still like to see Donald glover play someone
Miles Morales in ASM3
ho. lee. shit. yes.
I choose Brad Pitt, because race shouldn’t define a character, and Brad Pitt would give a great performance as the African King of Wakanda.
Well done
Hahaha, funny but not applicable.
Except for the case of Black Panther, I suppose. It’s not like he’s just some dude that lights aflame at will. He’s an African prince.
Now, if they wanted to make Black Panther a woman, now that would be cool.
Allow it.
I like this.
My top choice YEARS ago was Denzel Washington and this kid pretty much looks like a 20 year old Denzel, and he was really good in Attack the Block, so why not?
I don’t know this guy too well, but he seems like he could do it. I think Mahershala Ali could pull it off as well. We could always use more Remy Danton on our screens.
Toss up between Chiwetel and boyo. Cast ’em based on which age they want.
Or shit, do both. Boyega as young T’Challa, Chiwetel as older. Boyega has star wars, so he’s fine on multiple movie deals, and it’s not like they’re going to make 13 Years a Slave.
I’ve liked Gaius Charles since Friday Night Lights and would love to see him get a chance to play BP… or maybe Luke Cage now that I’m thinking about it. Or… no, never mind, there are no other black super heroes out there.
Michael B Jordan homie
Hey, if the Human Torch can be Captain America, why can’t he also be Black Panther?
Djimon Honsou is still my top choice for Black Panther. Unfortunately, this seems to be dashed due to his GotG role but I’m still hoping for it anyway…
Yeah. Loved him in Attack the Block. Rad film too. And he could get the role since he’s part of one Disney franchise.
Also my pick was David Oyelowo. Guy needs a big break. This is it.
He was awesome in Attack the Block, but he seems a bit too young to be T’Challa. Although if this is one of the movies coming in 2019, he’d probably be old enough by then.