8 Interesting Things You Might Not Know About John Candy

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than two decades since John Candy passed away. A comedy force of nature who made his most profound mark in the 1980s with a string of films that cast him as the everyman hero (often with the help of John Hughes’ might pen and directorial skills), Candy left an impressive legacy and a lot of fans who craved more. To celebrate Candy and his work in films like The Great Outdoors, Uncle Buck, Planes, Trains, And Automobiles, and Summer Rental (and National Lampoon’s Family Vacation, for truly it was Candy who was the true king of vacation movies), here’s a look at some interesting facts you might not know about the Canadian-born legend.
To further celebrate the legacy of the man I would feel most comfortable spooning with, here are eight fascinating facts about the life of John Candy.
1. He almost became a part of Ghostusters.
In 1983, John Candy was pulling in $350K a picture after the success of Stripes with Bill Murray and Harold Ramis. Dan Akroyd and Ramis had written the part of Louis Tully in Ghostbusters specifically for Candy, but the actor turned down the smaller paycheck and the part ultimately went to Rick Moranis.
While we may not have gotten John Candy in the actual Ghostbusters movie, he does make a brief cameo in the music video for the movie’s theme song by Ray Parker Jr.
2. He was part owner of a Canadian football team.
In 1991, then-owner of the Los Angeles Kings Bruce McNall purchased the CFL’s the Toronto Argonauts with Wayne Gretzky. Candy called his friend McNall to congratulate him on the purchase and McNall talked him into investing in the team as well. In celebration of the new purchase, McNall brought in the Blues Brothers for opening night and Candy even joined the band on stage.
3. The man was not one for promoting himself.
Candy might have been a larger than life character on stage and in the movies, but off-camera, he wasn’t always fond of the attention. Even when he had a big movie in theaters, Candy would fight the studio on doing interviews to promote it. According to Mental Floss, in a 1986 interview with the LA Times, he said one reason he didn’t like doing press is because he thought he was kind of a boring guy:
“I think the real reason I hate to do interviews is because I think I’m boring. I just always thought there were more important things to talk about than myself. Also I get nervous. When I did a few interviews several years ago, there were a few things said about me that I was uncomfortable with. I felt I’d put my foot in my mouth. So it’s an awkward situation.”
4. He was John Hughes’ go-to-guy.
John Hughes liked to reuse actors, and he used John Candy in his movies more than anybody else. The actor appeared in seven of Hughes’ movies between 1983 and 1991: National Lampoon’s Vacation, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, The Great Outdoors, She’s Having A Baby, Uncle Buck, Home Alone and Career Opportunities.
He’s a legend. Period.
I want to live in the parallel universe where John Candy is still alive making great comedies. He was so great in everything.
That would be a fantastic parallel universe.
I’d like to imagine a parallel universe where all the funny comedians who died are still alive, and all the unfunny ones who are still alive are dead. Once Greg Giraldo passed I realized that (for the most part) if you want to live past 50 AND stay rich and relevant in pop culture you just need to be an unfunny “comedian”. I’ll leave it to you to think of examples.
@Steve George Carlin, Jerry Seinfeld, Rodney Dangerfield, Steve Martin…
George Burns, Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Gene Wilder(wasnt as awesome after fifty, but did still have some solid business before withdrawing) Conan O’brien just turned 50, Cloris Leachman and Elaine Stritch arent strictly comedians, but are god damned hilarious when they want to be. Also countless others, but yeah totally cant be funny after 50 and survive. Oh and both patton oswalt and Louis CK are heading to 50, i suppose they might die in the next few years but i doubt it.
Well, what can I say. This is one time I’m happy to be proven wrong. Still sucks that Hedburg, Giraldo, Richard Geni, and Phil Hartman aren’t with us anymore, yet Andy Dick can snort 20 tons of cocaine and still survive.
I want to find those old radio show tapes… I imagine he would have been an epic podcaster…
They wrote the character for Candy. When he dropped out, they rewrote it for Rick.
Underrated Candy “bit”, though “bit” is a small word for it…THE SHMENGE BROTHERS!
Cabbage rolls and coffee? MMM MMM GOOD!
My grandparents had a vhs of this and thought it was the greatest thing in the world. Little me was confused by it
I can absolutely picture John Candy delivering, “We’re gonna play twister, we’ll do some breakdancing!” Would easily have worked.
Same with the Winston Zedmore character and Eddie Murphy.
I named my daughter Maizy, after Uncle Buck’s niece.
Gabby Hoffmann was just the cutest and that is a perfect name for your daughter. I wish my wife and I were that creative. Man, I can’t believe Candy died 20 years ago. I am seriously old at this point.
Thank you sir. My mom gave me a creative (but not overall ridiculous) name. I wanted to pass on the idea of a different sounding name.
I met John Candy when he was in St. Petersburg, FL making ‘Summer Rental’. Such a super nice guy, taking time out of his evening to discuss the movie and his past works with a couple 16 year old kids. I still have his autograph which reads ‘Joe, thanks for watching SCTV’.
This post sent me scurrying to YouTube for SCTV vids. Meanwhile, I’ll finish my brandy…
[www.youtube.com]
GARY. LARSON. IS. MY. SHIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITTTTT!
/explodes
Word.
I remember watching a significant amount of Camp Candy as a kid.
[www.youtube.com]
I LOVE John Candy. He is definitely a legend. To this day, his role in Uncle Buck is my all-time favorite.
Miss him so much. Sigh.
So sorry to be a latecomer to the conversation. I am writing a biography about John, please check out my blog if you are interested [www.searchingforcandy.com] x
I realize that the last posting is 2 years old, but a couple of corrections to this are in order. # 5 Tarquin Gotch was not a co-star in “Uncle Buck”. He was the Music Supervisor (or a similar title). Definitely NOT in the movie.
# 8. John and I created “Radio Kandy” in 1988, after John had been the host of two radio series that I had created for him in Canada. The first was “Rock 30” in 1985, a 26 hour program celebrating the 30th anniversary of rock. The progeam ran on about 45 stations in Canada. Then in 1987-88, we created “That Radio Show…with John Candy”. John was the DJ and we had all of his characters make appearances. It was 1 90 minute series that ran for a year on several dozen radio stations again only in Canada. When John moved to LA, he called me and wanted to continue with radio because he was having fun. SO that’s when “Radio Kandy” came about. It was a two hour program that did run for 2 years on a couple of hundred radio stations in the U.S. Joe Flaherty was a regular (performer and writer), as was Dave Thomas…and many, many guest stars including Marty Short, Andrea Martin, Clarence Clemons (E Street band), Levon Helm (The Band) and on and on. We had parody promos (much like SCTV) and John was the DJ. For the first season, we had our Chief Engineer Montgomery Scott (played by fellow Canadian and original Star Trek co-star James Doohan. We had great fun.
. .