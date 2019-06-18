John Cusack Apologized After He Retweeted An Anti-Semitic Meme

Twitter’s been particularly weird of late, what with the sudden arrival of ex-con O.J. Simpson (two days before the anniversary of his legendary highway chase, no less) and Bill Cosby sending Father’s Day thoughts from jail. So here’s some more Mad Libs social media news: John Cusack re-tweeted an anti-Semitic meme, deleted it, then said it was a mistake.

The meme in question finds a giant hand, tattooed with a Star of David, squishing a group of smaller people. Attached is a quote from Voltaire: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” Cusack added his own brief commentary, writing the words, “Follow the money.” The actor also tagged a Bernie Sanders supporter with the handle @GottaBernNow. Sanders, of course, is Jewish.

Cusack quickly deleted it, then offered a vague, convoluted explanation.

“A bot got me- I thought I was endorsing a pro Palestinian justice retweet – of an earlier post – it came I think from a different source – Shouldn’t Have retweeted,” the actor wrote.

