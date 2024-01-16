HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver took home two more Emmys on Sunday: Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. But host John Oliver’s moment of glory was interrupted by someone he’s covered many times on the show: Donald Trump.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Oliver was informed that Trump won the Iowa caucus in a landslide victory. “Thanks very much for taking this magical moment and reminding me that joy is ephemeral, pain is forever. I’m glad I heard it first on ET,” he said. With a heavy dose of sarcasm, Oliver added, “Congratulations to Donald. This is gonna be a fun year.”

Before Oliver gets to work covering the upcoming 2024 election, he’s thrilled to celebrate his eighth-straight Emmy win, a fact he called “ridiculous… It’s weird every time. It never feels less strange to be standing on that stage, looking out at Jon Hamm holding a shiny object.”

Oliver also literally dropped the mic, which you can watch above.

Last Week Tonight has won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series eight years in a row. “I want to thank everyone at the show, especially John [Oliver], Tim [Carvell], and Liz [Stanton] for how much they backed us up during the writers strike,” writer Sofia Manfredi said while accepting the award. “They supported us all, even though a third of us are annoying.”

You can find the full list of Emmy winners here.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)