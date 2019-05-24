Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this year, John Travolta confirmed one of his worst kept secrets when he debuted a newly balded head on Instagram. It must have been quite the soul-unburdening moment for Travolta, after so many years of sporting a hairline that can only be described as “questionable.”

During a visit this week to Jimmy Kimmel Live with his daughter Ella Blue, Travolta was asked by guest host Lena Waithe about his new look. After all, Waithe said she could relate to the Saturday Night Fever actor since they both did “the big chop.” Shockingly, we have Pitbull to thank.

“No, it’s a haircut!” Travolta said, when asked if he was expecting to go viral over the new look. “The last time I went viral before that was when I mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name on the Oscars.”

Later Waithe admitted that she was nervous shaving her head, and asked Travolta if he missed the hair or if there were any downsides to having a bald head, which is when he revealed that Pitbull played a part in the decision.

“I did a movie years ago called From Paris With Love where I shaved it, so I got used to it, and some people got used to it. So it wasn’t a total shock. And I became friends with Pitbull … All us guys have to stick together that do this. He encouraged it, as well. And the family encouraged it, so…”

Imagine it. Just John Travolta and Pitbull hanging out, sharing grooming tips like it’s the most normal thing in the world. You can watch the full clip above.