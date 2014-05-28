We Finally Know Old Flash’s Role On The New ‘Flash’ Series

One of the nice touches of the upcoming Flash series on the CW is the fact that John Wesley Shipp, who played the Flash in the 1990 TV series, has a role. Although the trailer hinted at it, it wasn’t entirely clear what he was doing. Now, the CW has gone ahead and made it official.
Here’s what Greg Berlanti, the executive producer, stated to Bleeding Cool:
Given his history with The Flash, [executive producers] Andrew [Kreisberg], Geoff [Johns] and I could only think of one person we wanted to play Barry’s father and that was John Wesley Shipp. He gives a fantastic and emotional performance in the pilot and we are looking forward to his presence in many more episodes. Also, personally, it was just wonderful to work with him again since my days at Dawson’s Creek. He’s a great actor and a great guy.
What, no love for Max Mercury or Johnny Quick? Weak.
Joking aside, Barry’s dad is a slightly more compelling character than you might think. In the current continuity, Mr. Allen is in jail for having supposedly killed his wife, something that the trailer tells us is really the result of Reverse-Flash being Reverse-Flash. At least he didn’t stuff Barry’s mom in the fridge. Barry tries to piece together the case and figure out who might really be responsible, and considering Reverse-Flash has already been cast, we can kind of see where this one’s going. Now if we can just get Julio and Tina McGee in there somehow…
Should of had him be Jay Garrick.
I was expecting that too. But give it some time, I’m sure they’ll be nods to him. I heard they were considering Bill Murray.
It combines his two best roles, The Flash and The Dawson’s dad!
So he not only cheats on your mom, he does it faster than you can see.
I thought the mom cheated on him…with newscaster ‘Bob’….source: I have a sister….and a father who loved that show.
Reverse Flash might have to be one of the weakest names in comics. Anti Flash or even Flush would have been better.
Wally West’s version of him was called Zoom.
Professor Zoom right? Huh, I guess Flash isn’t known for the coolest sounding baddies anyway… Captain Boomerang, Mirror Man, Pied Piper.
I love the Flash’s villains, they’re working man versions of Batmans.
@Ironavenger6491 …don’t get me wrong, I like Flash’s enemies, they’re like the Goonies of Crime. The legit 3rd best rouges gallery after Batman and Spidey.
I just never put Reverse Flash in with those guys. And I think his name sucks as far as Arch Nemesis goes.
They need to just go ahead and renew this show for a second season already. I don’t care if it hasn’t aired yet.
Please tell me Reverse Flash runs backwards.
I think his power is to slow time, making him appear as fast as Flash. He does pee sitting down, does that count for anything?
I remember that show…so weird that I remember stuff like this
That would be the Turtle.
