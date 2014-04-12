Johnny Depp To Testify In A Bizarre Murder Case Involving His Fake-Girlfriend

Back in 2009, a woman named Nancy Lekon was driving a limousine around Los Angeles infamous Skid Row neighborhood, as one does, when she hit and killed a pedestrian after dragging her body for a mile. Lekon was charged with murder and will stand trial later this month…and Johnny Depp will be there.

The increasingly bored actor was served with legal documents at the premiere of his new movie Transcendence on Thursday, because Nancy Lekon claims they’re in love.

Lekon told officers at the time of her arrest she was in a relationship with Johnny Depp and was in the area so they could rendezvous. The public defender now wants to call Johnny to the stand, to show the jury she’s delusional. (Via)

Yes, because when you want to prove someone’s insanity, you ask for Johnny Depp’s help.

gone mad

Anyway, this is a good way to meet your idol: commit a crime, say you did it for your lover Scarlett Johansson, and before long, ScarJo’s at your trial, saying she has no idea who you are. But hey, maybe she’ll say your first name?

