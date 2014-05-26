Johnny Football Has Been Partying In Vegas All Weekend With Rob Gronkowski & Diplo, Naturally

Shutterstock

I’m sure this will come as a great comfort to Cleveland Browns fans: Johnny Manziel apparently left the team’s mini-camp and jetted off immediately to Vegas for Memorial Day weekend, where he’s been seen partying with Rob Gronkowski, Diplo and countless girls in bikinis, among others.

Reports the Cleveland Plain Dealer:

Manziel – who mostly worked with the third-team offense behind Brian Hoyer and Tyler Thigpen in organized team activities last week – had ringside seats Saturday night at the UFC 173 fights at the MGM Grand. He hung out with Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski at a pool party, partied with D.J. Diplo at the Encore Beach Club at The Wynn and sprayed champagne around a nightclub as captured by a video on TMZ Sports.

Here’s the aforementioned video…

And, of course, there’s been plenty of photographic evidence all over social media this weekend…

I’m so glad Johnny Football exists. It’s going to be great having him around for a while.