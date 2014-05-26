Johnny Football Has Been Partying In Vegas All Weekend With Rob Gronkowski & Diplo, Naturally

I’m sure this will come as a great comfort to Cleveland Browns fans: Johnny Manziel apparently left the team’s mini-camp and jetted off immediately to Vegas for Memorial Day weekend, where he’s been seen partying with Rob Gronkowski, Diplo and countless girls in bikinis, among others.
Reports the Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Manziel – who mostly worked with the third-team offense behind Brian Hoyer and Tyler Thigpen in organized team activities last week – had ringside seats Saturday night at the UFC 173 fights at the MGM Grand. He hung out with Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski at a pool party, partied with D.J. Diplo at the Encore Beach Club at The Wynn and sprayed champagne around a nightclub as captured by a video on TMZ Sports.
Here’s the aforementioned video…
And, of course, there’s been plenty of photographic evidence all over social media this weekend…
I’m so glad Johnny Football exists. It’s going to be great having him around for a while.
What exactly is the story here? Guy takes vacation on holiday weekend like the entire rest of the country?
Because it’s Johnny F. Football, the alpha bro. Show some respect.
That song was excruciating…and 84% of hot women in Las Vegas are hookers.
Baby dick, baby dick… penis so tiny it makes me sick.
Hoyers the better QB for that team anyway.
Haha right…cuz going 8-8 with 50% attendance beats 7-9 with sellouts every game.
Johnny Football has Ryan Leaf written all over him.
He strikes me more as a Vince Young that keeps his shirt on a bit more.
I wonder if they played this track at all [smarturl.it]