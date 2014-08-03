Jon Voight Slammed Penelope Cruz And Javier Bardem For ‘Inciting Anti-Semitism’

Getty Image

Attractive couple Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem knew they were opening themselves to a host of criticism when they wrote a letter published in a Spanish newspaper condemning Israel. And right on cue, here it is on Variety, courtesy of Jon Voight, who responded to their, in his words, “anti-Semitism.” Before taking a side in the issue, though, ask yourself: what would Selena Gomez do?

My name is Jon Voight and I am more than angry.

What an Extreme way to start the op-ed.

I am heartsick that people like Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem could incite anti-Semitism all over the world and are oblivious to the damage they have caused.

Vanilla Sky has caused WAY more damage to the world.

I am asking all my peers who signed that poison letter against Israel to examine their motives. Can you take back the fire of anti-Semitism that is raging all over the world now? You have been able to become famous and have all your monetary gains because you are in a democratic country: America. Do you think you would have been able to accomplish this in Iran, Syria, Lebanon, et cetera? You had a great responsibility to use your celebrity for good. Instead, you have defamed the only democratic country of goodwill in the Middle East: Israel. You should hang your heads in shame. You should all come forth with deep regrets for what you did, and ask forgiveness from the suffering people in Israel.

What Jon Voight is really trying to say is, has Iran made anything as great as Karate Dog?

Didn’t think so.

Via Variety