Jon Voight Slammed Penelope Cruz And Javier Bardem For ‘Inciting Anti-Semitism’

Attractive couple Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem knew they were opening themselves to a host of criticism when they wrote a letter published in a Spanish newspaper condemning Israel. And right on cue, here it is on Variety, courtesy of Jon Voight, who responded to their, in his words, “anti-Semitism.” Before taking a side in the issue, though, ask yourself: what would Selena Gomez do?
My name is Jon Voight and I am more than angry.
What an Extreme way to start the op-ed.
I am heartsick that people like Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem could incite anti-Semitism all over the world and are oblivious to the damage they have caused.
Vanilla Sky has caused WAY more damage to the world.
I am asking all my peers who signed that poison letter against Israel to examine their motives. Can you take back the fire of anti-Semitism that is raging all over the world now?
You have been able to become famous and have all your monetary gains because you are in a democratic country: America. Do you think you would have been able to accomplish this in Iran, Syria, Lebanon, et cetera? You had a great responsibility to use your celebrity for good. Instead, you have defamed the only democratic country of goodwill in the Middle East: Israel.
You should hang your heads in shame. You should all come forth with deep regrets for what you did, and ask forgiveness from the suffering people in Israel.
What Jon Voight is really trying to say is, has Iran made anything as great as Karate Dog?
Didn’t think so.
Uncle Leo?
I don’t get it. If I say “Iran is fucking up,” that’s not called out as Islamophobia. If I say “Japan is fucking up,” no one’s going to criticize that as giving into antiquated Yellow Peril attitudes. But for some reason saying “Israel is fucking up” is anti-semitism.
Because criticising the Israeli government or military is the same as criticising every Jew in the world according to some people. The fact that Jon Voight doesn’t appear to consider the 1750 dead Palestinians (mostly civilians) and 9000 plus injured as ‘suffering people’ says more about him than anyone he is criticising
Totally agree.
“You have been able to become famous and have all your monetary gains because you are in a democratic country: America.”
In a democratic country, hand in hand w/ that capitalism that Voight is calling out, we also have freedom of speech, within reason. If he read the original letter, he would’ve seen this was not hate speech, there was no call to arms against Jewish people, in fact the opposite, they specifically mention Jewish friends who also disagree with the “war” going on. A democratic country like America or Israel was built on the belief that the people reserve the right to question the actions of its leaders, and remove said leaders if they are in the wrong. Calling any sentiment speaking against this war “Anti-Semitism” isn’t standing up for Jewish people, it’s akin to brushing aside the killings of any innocent who isn’t, and it would ultimately lead to the destruction of the Democracy that Voight claims to cherish.
Nobody tell Voight that 10% of Israeli Jews don’t support the invasion. It’ll depress him to learn that they’re such anti-Semites.
This might kill his chances of getting cast in Karate Dog 2: Enter The Heartworm.
The people who criticize Israel military action are strangely silent about the fact the muslim extremists have killed HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of other muslims in Iraq, Syria, Chad, Sudan, Pakistan, Afghanistan and numerous other places over the last few years.
Where is the outrage about genocides committed by muslims?
Because people, especially celebrities, are morons.
That’s whataboutery of the highest order, so because there are other atrocities going on it makes Israels actions OK? In most of the cases you’ve mentioned there have been UN sanctioned actions to try and curb the killings, there has been little to no response from them so far in Gaza, so maybe people feel like they need to raise awareness of what’s going on…
Man, it’s almost like we hold a democratic nation-state that’s our close ally to a higher standard than we do with terrorist extremists who are trying to kill us. Weird.
But if you want someone to be the brave soul that comes out and denounces al Qaeda and ISIS, well, I’ll be bold enough to be that hero. Just be sure to erect a statue in my name when the mobs come to get me for stating such an insanely unpopular position.
The world is bad and you should feel bad.
Well, I’ve seen the link to this op-ed in my Facebook feed at least a dozen times today. One person was even bold enough to declare “When Jon Voight talks, we should listen.”
Jon.
Fucking.
Voight.
That’s my metric for judging which side is worse in this. It’s impossible to “support” either one, they’re just different degrees of terrible. But the side that sees fit to repost Jon Voight – unironically! – as an authority on anything other than terrible fucking movies is the side that is worse.
If Hamas wants to counter by getting Wesley Jonathan or someone else totally fucking pointless from a previous era to pen a response specific to their actions as celebrity proof positive of their moral superiority, I’ll certainly reconsider.
The nuance that Voight isn’t intelligent enough to appreciate is that Israel’s actions are giving people – particularly in Europe – who hate them for illegitimate reasons (racism, anti-Semitism, their mere existence) an absolutely and perfectly legitimate reason to hate them. There is certainly a logic behind trying to silence all critical speech that fans these flames.
But the easier path forward for a parliamentary democracy is to stop throwing lighter fluid onto the fire rather than demanding that everyone present keep quiet about the fact that what stands in front of them has grown far too hot, far too large, and absolutely impossible to control.
There’s blood on both sides of this conflict.
“You have been able to become famous and have all your monetary gains because you are in a democratic country: America.”
Maybe I’m an anti-Semite because I thought for sure that sentence was going to end in something about Jews controlling Hollywood.