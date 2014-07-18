Jonah Hex Plots To Go Out With A Bang In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘All-Star Western’ #33

Jonah Hex is finally back where he belongs. But that doesn’t mean he can relax, as we see in this exclusive preview.

All-Star Western is wrapping up its nearly three year run in August, after some very strange twists and turns. Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray have taken the book to some odd places over the last few issues: Jonah has been thrown through time, gotten plastic surgery to restore his face, and generally discovered that the more things the change, the more he has to stay the same.

Now, back in his own time, well… things haven’t improved much, as this preview demonstrates: