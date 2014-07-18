Jonah Hex Plots To Go Out With A Bang In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘All-Star Western’ #33

#DC Comics
Senior Contributor
07.18.14 2 Comments
Jonah Hex is finally back where he belongs. But that doesn’t mean he can relax, as we see in this exclusive preview.

All-Star Western is wrapping up its nearly three year run in August, after some very strange twists and turns. Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray have taken the book to some odd places over the last few issues: Jonah has been thrown through time, gotten plastic surgery to restore his face, and generally discovered that the more things the change, the more he has to stay the same.

Now, back in his own time, well… things haven’t improved much, as this preview demonstrates:

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSall-star westernDC COMICSexclusivesJONAH HEXpreviews

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP