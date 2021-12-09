Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has been convicted of two counts of possessing child pornography after a six-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict. Duggar, who had previously embroiled his family in a molestation scandal involving his own sisters, attempted to claim that someone else accessed his computer and downloaded the illegal material, but the prosecution was able to prove that was not the case. Federal investigators effectively tied Duggar to the computer at a car dealership that the former 19 Kids and Counting star owned.

Via Associated Press:

The jury in Fayetteville, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced. “Regardless of wealth, social status, or fame, our office will continue to seek out all individuals who seek to abuse children and victimize them through the downloading, possession, and sharing of child pornography,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Fowlkes of the western district of Arkansas, which prosecuted the case.

Despite his son being on trial for child porn possession, Duggar’s father Jim Bob is running for a state senate seat in Arkansas. According to his campaign announcement, the eldest Duggar will be running on a “pro-family” platform.

