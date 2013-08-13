Paula Deen’s Racial Discrimination Charges Got Thrown Out In Court So Good Thing She Dodged That Bullet

A judge threw out the racial discrimination claims against Paula Deen laid out by former employee Lisa Jackson. The judge said Jackson’s claims of racism were a little far-fetched. Deen isn’t out of the woods yet as the claims of sexual harassment and violence still stand.
However, the good news is Deen isn’t a racist anymore!
Actually, here’s what the judge actually said:
Jackson, at best, “is an accidental victim of the alleged racial discrimination,” Moore said in his ruling. “There are no allegations that defendant Hiers’s racially offensive comments were either directed toward plaintiff or made with the intent to harass her.”
So she was only hit with stray bullets from Deen’s racist drive-bys and not directly targeted with them. Boom. Roasted.
Good for Deen. Now she can get back to all of those endorse-…oh. Her adoring fan-…er. Um, biscuits are still delicious at least. In case you don’t remember, this court case is the one that blew the lid off of Deen’s history of racism. To think, all of this would have been avoided if she just settled out of court. This just goes to show that even if you feel like you have a good case, just settle out of court. If Deen would have just done that, we’d be enjoying her Jim Crow Jambalaya none the wiser of her N-word loving ways.
Ignorance is truly bliss sometimes.
Speaking of, let’s not forget the poll by Georgia Republicans that had Deen as more popular than Martin Luther King, Jr. Are those Tide Rolls I smell baking? Probably.
I read the gawker article and now not only do I hate this judge for dismissing the case, but Lisa Jackson sounds like a bit of a shit head too “derogatory remarks regarding African-Americans are even more personally offensive to [her] than they would be to another white citizen” even more personally offensive because of a half hispanic niece? Who does this woman think she is. The grounds of the lawsuit should be that no person can say and do something like this at all? Regardless of the recipient or who is more POC.
This woman is at least portrayed as a tool. Can’t confirm she is one.
The true punishment as you said is the fact that very few endorsements will come here way, no one will touch her with a 10 ft barge pole. This lawsuit was frivolous at best. If the judge was sympathetic he could have pinned it on her anyway.
She’s still like some modern day Rosa Parks for latent racists, though.
“History of racism”?
The most anyone can actually prove is that Paula said “nigger” exactly one time, 30 years ago. But, hey who cares about the facts…
I have never met anyone who has only called a black person a “nigger” once, and only once.
Either it’s something you’re comfortable with doing and do it habitually, or it’s something you are very uncomfortable with and never do it.
without trying to stir this pot, it even makes me cringe to read that word, such aversion i have to it that i’m not willing to even type it.
what an odd thing