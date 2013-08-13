Paula Deen’s Racial Discrimination Charges Got Thrown Out In Court So Good Thing She Dodged That Bullet

A judge threw out the racial discrimination claims against Paula Deen laid out by former employee Lisa Jackson. The judge said Jackson’s claims of racism were a little far-fetched. Deen isn’t out of the woods yet as the claims of sexual harassment and violence still stand.

However, the good news is Deen isn’t a racist anymore!

Actually, here’s what the judge actually said:

Jackson, at best, “is an accidental victim of the alleged racial discrimination,” Moore said in his ruling. “There are no allegations that defendant Hiers’s racially offensive comments were either directed toward plaintiff or made with the intent to harass her.”

So she was only hit with stray bullets from Deen’s racist drive-bys and not directly targeted with them. Boom. Roasted.

Good for Deen. Now she can get back to all of those endorse-…oh. Her adoring fan-…er. Um, biscuits are still delicious at least. In case you don’t remember, this court case is the one that blew the lid off of Deen’s history of racism. To think, all of this would have been avoided if she just settled out of court. This just goes to show that even if you feel like you have a good case, just settle out of court. If Deen would have just done that, we’d be enjoying her Jim Crow Jambalaya none the wiser of her N-word loving ways.

Ignorance is truly bliss sometimes.

Speaking of, let’s not forget the poll by Georgia Republicans that had Deen as more popular than Martin Luther King, Jr. Are those Tide Rolls I smell baking? Probably.