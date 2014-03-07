The Raptors Of ‘Jurassic Park’ Are Cats Now, Because Internet

We’ve all accepted the idea that a difficult task is “like herding cats”, but it turns out they do move in herds. Or at least they do in this Jurassic Park edit made by We Are Camera. They’ve replaced the raptors in the memorable kitchen scene with two clever cats. Let’s see if anyone notices.
