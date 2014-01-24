For Just $10 You Can Win A Hot Date With George Clooney

How much would it cost for an Average Jane or Joe to buy a date with a Hollywood A-list superduperstar like George Clooney? Ten bucks, if you’re the luckiest person on the face of the planet. The folks at Omaze are currently selling the opportunity for date night with Clooney starting at $10 a pop to raise money for the Satellite Sentinel Project, which was created by Clooney and John Prendergast to help point international eyeballs at the horrible things that are happening in the Sudan. So while you’re spending some serious cash trying to win an evening with Clooney, you’re also helping a great cause. It’s a win-win.

Unfortunately, if you’re hoping that the competition is going to be scarce and your one ticket will end up defying the odds, the New York Post reported that ticket sales for Clooney’s date night have already surpassed $540,000. That’s a lot of 20-something-year old models clamoring to be the next Stacy Keibler. So what does a date with George Clooney include anyway?

Time to dry clean your formal wear; you’re about to get a firsthand look at what it’s like to be George Clooney on a premiere night. First, you and a friend will be flown to New York City. You’ll then go backstage at the Late Show with David Letterman for George’s pre-premiere interview, ride to the premiere with George, and walk the red carpet with George, all before sitting in the VIP row for Monuments Men. As if that weren’t enough, you’ll then head to the after-party as George’s VIP guests.

On top of that, you and a guest will get a full fashion makeover by “industry professionals” who will hook you up with a gorgeous dress or a stylish tux, and I wear a 42R if they’d like to get started on it. Daddy’s got a piggy bank to empty.

If you’re hesitating, you better get your act together, because chances to win are only available through Jan. 30 – there are varying levels and prices with accompanying rewards – and the big date night will take place on February 4. If I win, I have a feeling it will look something like this…

(Banner via Getty, GIFs via)