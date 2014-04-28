Confirmed: ‘Justice League’ Movie Coming After ‘Batman Vs Superman’

Earlier this week, the casting of Ray Fisher as Cyborg for one scene in Batman Vs Superman gave more credence to the old rumor that members of the Justice League would show up in a cliffhanger scene in Batman Vs Superman as a lead-in to a Justice League movie possibly written by David Goyer. When Man Of Steel had a record-breaking opening weekend, we knew a Justice League movie would be even more likely. So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by the newest confirmation offered by Warner.
A short while ago, Warner president of worldwide production Greg Silverman told the Wall Street Journal that Zack Snyder will be directing a Justice League movie after wrapping Batman Vs Superman. He confirmed Batman Vs Superman will lead into Justice League, although the script is still in development and the movie won’t likely release until 2018 or later.
The confirmed cast for the Justice League movie includes Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. We don’t know if Jesse Eisenberg will return as Lex Luthor or if Amy Adams’ Lois Lane will make an appearance.
Now here’s the bad news: the Wonder Woman solo movie may not happen. Sue Kroll, Warner president of worldwide marketing, told the Wall Street Journal they hope to make the Wonder Woman movie but haven’t found the right script yet. “With the right script, that could be viable. The world is ready for her.”
In other words, they’ll make Justice League without a finished script, but Wonder Woman needs a perfectly-polished script delivered on bejeweled velvet pillows by golden-haired cherubs. I will fight you, Warner.
How could Hollywood make a Thor movie and not Wonder Woman? Just replace the Norse Gods with the Greek Gods and you’re halfway there.
True. Hell the cartoon Wonder Woman movie(which just happened to be one of the most succesful DC animated movies surpassing several Batmans and Supermans) was quite decent. Polish a few things, adapt the action slightly more for live action and I can easily see this making at least 450mil
@TheMuffinman1234
Actually, while I too enjoyed it, it was unsuccessful enough for them to cancel a WW sequel AND a Batgirl solo movie.
@leave1942 The animated WW movie took too long to make the money it did that’s why they canceled the sequel.
Thor is more interesting.
This news is just a very long fart noise
Warner’s attention to anyone that’s not Superman or Batman is just a very long fart noise. When the movie bombs, they’ll do what they always do: blame the audience.
Damn, you beat me to it.
“Wonder Woman is too complicated to make a movie out of!!”
While Marvel is pushing a movie with a goddamned talking raccoon and sentient tree.
DC = dumb cocks.
The racoon held a gun to their head and made them do it.
Or DC= Dumb Cunts lol
Confirmed: this is very stupid.
I want to believe Wonder Woman requires much more work because she stands for women and possibly feminism and it needs to be handled extremely well or else people would get pissed and revolt all over tumblr.
Oooooooor DC are dumb cocks.
No they are trying to determined how much sideboob they can get away with without getting a very naughty rating. It’s a science
I don’t see any of these things as mutually exclusive.
@TheMuffinman1234, I think you’re right. They’re wondering where to draw the line between a smart, strong, role model for young women, and curvy masturbation fodder for men.
Damn DC. Share the wealth! I don’t dislike Snyder, but let’s try some other talent- Duncan Jones or Rian Johnson would be a good start!
I’m not getting a good feeling about this movie at all. I did like Man of Steel more than most, but I just think it’s going to be a mess.
This is the same talking point DC and Warner Bros. have given for ten, fifteen years at least.
It can’t be worse than Iron Man 2 or 3!
Oh it can always be worse.
Mother of God!!
Iron Man 3 is the reigning worst superhero movie champion.
(Previous title holders: Green Lantern, Wolverine Origin, Spider-Man 3 and Superman 3.)
I argue that the most recent Wolverine should be reigning champion.
Guys are we forgetting about Catwoman?
Call the FBI, Warner Brothers just made a bomb threat.
Moon Knight would be a good R rated stand alone
In all likelihood it would end up like Daredevil. Shitty.
Ahhh shit, this means the Rock really is gonna play John Stewart.
The WW movie will be made after Marvel makes a bajillion dollars with a Miss Marvel / Captain Marvel movie.
I think this nails the relationship between the two studios perfectly.
Genuine question: Do people who aren’t obsessed with gender equality actually give a fuck about Wonder Woman?
Well, I for one tend to enjoy the hell out of any halfway decent action movie in which an extremely attractive woman does violence while wearing tight clothing. So there’s that.
Oh sure.
But the main reason I’m asking, and i should note that I don’t read comics I just enjoy the film/tv properties, is that I’m unaware of any Wonder Woman show or movie that was ever good to set a precedent for all the excitement I see over a potential new Wonder Woman adaptation.
To me, it seems most of the excitement stems from simply the possibility of a half decent superhero movie starring a woman existing some day. And that’s just not nearly enough for me to give a shit.
I quite like Wonder Woman and would like a movie, but I don’t blame WB one bit for not making a WW movie. People are acting like they are owed a hundred million dollar movie and you know damn well that every fucking frame will be thrown under a microscope and if they think one aspect is off, they’re going to raise hell. And more than just your normal “organic webshooters!” kind of rage. It’s not a guaranteed hit and it sounds like a nightmare for PR if they slip up.
Look at it this way: Wonder Woman is essentially Thor with lady parts and a sword instead of a hammer. If people can give a shit about Thor, they will give a shit about Wonder Woman. Mythology-based super heroes are great, and a Wonder Woman movie would be providing us with more of it.
So it’s definitely not just a case of people simply wanting a female superhero movie and nothing more. She’s an interesting character that is different enough from her Justice League colleagues to where she’d be providing something fresh for DC’s movie run. For starters, being an amazon goddess she has no qualms with killing her enemies. That alone provides a good dynamic that they can work with. Any way you look at it, she objectively is untapped potential that WB and DC are stupidly avoiding because…I dunno, I guess they’re run by morons.
Funny thing is that I watched Thor last night, and that’s damn near a Superman movie.
@stache I, like most audiences I imagine, didn’t care about anything regarding Thor except that it was a new Marvel superhero movie. and it was successful because it was funny and exceptionally well done. so far DC has not shown that they can do ‘exceptional.’
@Diss I have only ever been a fan of Marvel with the exception of batman, but prior to the Marvel movies I didn’t care about Thor or Iron Man, just goes to show Marvel knows best. For me Wonder Woman has two things working against it though; 1) it is DC which has both mediocre (MoS) and garbage (Arrow: S02) properties. 2) Gal Gadot is still probably a bit skinny for my tastes. I can’t remember if anyone named a potential WW I thought was good and I would definitely prefer GG over that buff chick from gladiators who can’t act a lick but if she isn’t perfectly cast I can see that making a huge difference to audiences who are almost entirely unfamiliar with her character.
@Scott Hall’s Vintage ‘Stache – and there’s where this might also be something specific to me. i can’t disagree with you more if i tried on mythological superheroes being “great”. that shit bores the hell out of me and is also why the Thor movies are the least interesting by a long shot and that character is only successful now because Chris Hemsworth has the charm and screen presence to pull it off. I mentally check out every time those movies cut to Asgaard.
After Catwoman and Green Lantern, I don’t blame DC wanting to wait on a decent script before going ahead with a solo superhero movie. The only reason why they aren’t taking that approach with Justice League is because they know it’ll make a metric fuckton of money. Also, they’re stupid.
Green Lantern could’ve been a really cool sci-fi movie. Instead, i think WB threw a buttload of money at it with no idea of how to handle it properly. This failure handcuffs future projects, and is the reason we will never see something like GOTG from Warner Bros.
Part of me is hoping that Superman kills Batman at the end of the next movie, and the ‘Justice League’ forms to get… yeah… ‘justice’ for Batman. Also they’re being led by the new Batman – Dick Grayson.
From what I see, casting directors can’t seem to get DC characters/ heroes right. I don’t buy Gal Gadot as WW, Affleck as Batman, or Eisenberg as Luthor. Until they get the casting right, I’d be happy to wait for a WW movie.
Re: Superman. Christopher Reeve will ALWAYS be Superman. Cavill had the biggest shoes of all to fill. His performance was okay, but he’s not Christopher Reeve.
Other characters DC/Warner should have their own movies probably more than Wonder Woman: Booster Gold, The Beetle, Captain Atom, Mr. Miracle, Lobo, The Flash, Zatana, and Powergirl. These characters are just more interesting than Wonderwoman.