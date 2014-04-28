Confirmed: ‘Justice League’ Movie Coming After ‘Batman Vs Superman’

#Wonder Woman #Zack Snyder #Justice League #Ben Affleck #Superman #DC Comics #Batman
Entertainment Editor
04.27.14 51 Comments

Earlier this week, the casting of Ray Fisher as Cyborg for one scene in Batman Vs Superman gave more credence to the old rumor that members of the Justice League would show up in a cliffhanger scene in Batman Vs Superman as a lead-in to a Justice League movie possibly written by David Goyer. When Man Of Steel had a record-breaking opening weekend, we knew a Justice League movie would be even more likely. So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by the newest confirmation offered by Warner.

A short while ago, Warner president of worldwide production Greg Silverman told the Wall Street Journal that Zack Snyder will be directing a Justice League movie after wrapping Batman Vs Superman. He confirmed Batman Vs Superman will lead into Justice League, although the script is still in development and the movie won’t likely release until 2018 or later.

The confirmed cast for the Justice League movie includes Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. We don’t know if Jesse Eisenberg will return as Lex Luthor or if Amy Adams’ Lois Lane will make an appearance.

Now here’s the bad news: the Wonder Woman solo movie may not happen. Sue Kroll, Warner president of worldwide marketing, told the Wall Street Journal they hope to make the Wonder Woman movie but haven’t found the right script yet. “With the right script, that could be viable. The world is ready for her.”

In other words, they’ll make Justice League without a finished script, but Wonder Woman needs a perfectly-polished script delivered on bejeweled velvet pillows by golden-haired cherubs. I will fight you, Warner.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman#Zack Snyder#Justice League#Ben Affleck#Superman#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSAMY ADAMSBatmanBATMAN VS SUPERMANBEN AFFLECKcyborgDC COMICSGAL GADOTGREG SILVERMANHENRY CAVILLJESSE EISENBERGJustice LeagueRAY FISHERSUE KROLLsupermanWARNERWonder WomanZACK SNYDER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP