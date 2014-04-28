Confirmed: ‘Justice League’ Movie Coming After ‘Batman Vs Superman’

Earlier this week, the casting of Ray Fisher as Cyborg for one scene in Batman Vs Superman gave more credence to the old rumor that members of the Justice League would show up in a cliffhanger scene in Batman Vs Superman as a lead-in to a Justice League movie possibly written by David Goyer. When Man Of Steel had a record-breaking opening weekend, we knew a Justice League movie would be even more likely. So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by the newest confirmation offered by Warner.

A short while ago, Warner president of worldwide production Greg Silverman told the Wall Street Journal that Zack Snyder will be directing a Justice League movie after wrapping Batman Vs Superman. He confirmed Batman Vs Superman will lead into Justice League, although the script is still in development and the movie won’t likely release until 2018 or later.

The confirmed cast for the Justice League movie includes Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. We don’t know if Jesse Eisenberg will return as Lex Luthor or if Amy Adams’ Lois Lane will make an appearance.

Now here’s the bad news: the Wonder Woman solo movie may not happen. Sue Kroll, Warner president of worldwide marketing, told the Wall Street Journal they hope to make the Wonder Woman movie but haven’t found the right script yet. “With the right script, that could be viable. The world is ready for her.”

In other words, they’ll make Justice League without a finished script, but Wonder Woman needs a perfectly-polished script delivered on bejeweled velvet pillows by golden-haired cherubs. I will fight you, Warner.