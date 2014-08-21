Justin Bieber Filmed Himself Finally Shaving That Dirt Off Of His Upper Lip

08.21.14 2 Comments

LOLOLOLOLOL! Justin Bieber posted a video of himself on Instagram shaving off his little dirtstache that looks like the one sported by my first boyfriend who was 14-years-old until I made him shave it off. Bieb says “RIP stache” into the camera before being half-heartedly egged on by his Black Friend standing behind him. I’m so sorry, Justin Bieber’s Black Friend. Whatever he’s paying you, there’s no way it could possibly be enough.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

At any rate, Justin Bieber fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Their idol is back to looking like a tattooed lesbian, just the way they like him.

