Justin Bieber Filmed Himself Finally Shaving That Dirt Off Of His Upper Lip

LOLOLOLOLOL! Justin Bieber posted a video of himself on Instagram shaving off his little dirtstache that looks like the one sported by my first boyfriend who was 14-years-old until I made him shave it off. Bieb says “RIP stache” into the camera before being half-heartedly egged on by his Black Friend standing behind him. I’m so sorry, Justin Bieber’s Black Friend. Whatever he’s paying you, there’s no way it could possibly be enough.
At any rate, Justin Bieber fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Their idol is back to looking like a tattooed lesbian, just the way they like him.
My daughter just bought that shirt at Styles 4 Less while back to school shopping.
Thats not the first time the Biebs had white cream on his face.