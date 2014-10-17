Justin Bieber Got Yelled At For Kicking A Ball Around Inside The Vatican

I’m trying to decide something, maybe you guys can help me out. Which do you think is brattier: That time Justin Bieber got carried up the Great Wall of China by his bodyguards, or getting yelled at for kicking a football around in the Vatican? Oh right! Because Justin Bieber got yelled at for kicking a football around in the Vatican last week. So I guess he can now cross that off of his bucket list of comically spoiled and ridiculous behavior.
The “One Time” singer paid £16,000 for a private tour of Vatican City, taking in the Vatican museum and the papal apartments, which are not occupied by Pope Francis. But it is understood that he irritated staff when he began to kick a ball around the corridors.
I just hope poor Justin Bieber’s visit wasn’t cut short before he got to see the “Sixteenth Chapel,” because that would be a real goddamn shame.
Also, here’s an artistic recreation of Justin Bieber and his entourage playing football in the Vatican. Just assume that Justin Bieber is the “Denny” in this scenario.
I’d put money on Bieber whining/yelling “You’re not my fucking mother!” at some point in his life.
If Justin Bieber gets taken out by lightning at any point this week I may consider becoming Catholic.
That girl is much too old to behave in such an unladylike manner. Where is her mother?
why the fuck does he have 1975 tattooed on his boob?
It’s 1 9 7 5, since 1975 would be MCMLXXV.
Its his product code
It’s the combination to his luggage.
He really loves the band- The 1975.
Did he actually have a song named “One Time”? Wouldn’t be surprised if one time singer Justin Bieber only had that Baby song, made a shit ton of money, and is now slowly coasting the douche wave towards obscurity.
Justin Bieber is like a bad guy in a Richie Rich comic.
I finally created an account because of this.
I sincerely thought for a second that someone had created and AMAZING mashup called Boy Meets Room when I saw that first GIF