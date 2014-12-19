Justin Bieber Is No Longer The Most Popular Person On Instagram After Millions Of Spambots Were Deleted

Spambots are our nation’s heroes. Without them, how else would we know the amount of money we can make working at home? That $750/hour doesn’t earn itself. So I’m sad to report that Instagram committed an act of terrorism yesterday when they deleted millions of fake accounts, removing not just spammers but those that “violated the service’s guidelines.”
Tragically, Justin Bieber, the previous title-holder of Instagram’s most-popular person, is now in third place after losing 3.5 million followers. The usurper to the throne? Kim Kardasian.
Here’s the rest of the Instagram account LOSERS.
so when is uproxx going to delete spambots?
I have no idea.
What an annoying list of people that top ten is.
Depressing would be a better word. These are the 10 people/things that a substantial number of Americans are most interested in hearing opinions from.
The irony on this post is amazing.
My favorite is Chiragchirag78 who went from 3,660,468 to 8.
If we delete this user/comment we lose your humorous responses.
How is this a victory for mankind?????
Yo, Dig, my mom made $100,000 last month online. No frontin’ son!
Good he’s a lucky piece of s!!t.