Justin Bieber Is No Longer The Most Popular Person On Instagram After Millions Of Spambots Were Deleted

Getty Image

Spambots are our nation’s heroes. Without them, how else would we know the amount of money we can make working at home? That $750/hour doesn’t earn itself. So I’m sad to report that Instagram committed an act of terrorism yesterday when they deleted millions of fake accounts, removing not just spammers but those that “violated the service’s guidelines.”

Tragically, Justin Bieber, the previous title-holder of Instagram’s most-popular person, is now in third place after losing 3.5 million followers. The usurper to the throne? Kim Kardasian.

Here’s the rest of the Instagram account LOSERS.

Via the Verge