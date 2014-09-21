Justin Bieber Knows How Much You Hate His Sorry Excuse For A Mustache

#Mustaches #Justin Bieber
09.21.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Last month, the heavens rejoiced when Justin Bieber finally shaved off his sorry excuse for a “mustache”. Sadly, just a few weeks later, it seems that pesky little thing has slowly grown back and taken up residence on the pop star’s upper lip again.

However, we may not have to suffer long this time around: Biebs knows exactly how much we hate it. On Friday, he posted a selfie with the caption, “I’ll shave it calm down.”

Obviously, there isn’t much he can do to get in our good graces at this point. After his shenanigans at Dave & Busters and that sad slap fight with Orlando Bloom, we’re practically begging Canada to take him back for good. But, doing away with the ‘stache does help a tad. It’s maybe worth 0.00005 good points?

Via Us Weekly

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mustaches#Justin Bieber
TAGSJustin Bieberjustin bieber's mustacheMUSTACHE JOKESmustaches

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP