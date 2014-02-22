Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Drop “History of Rap 5”

What better way for Jimmy Fallon to cap off his week one run as the new Tonight Show host than by kickin’ rhymes with pal Justin Timberlake? On Friday night, the two debuted the latest installment of their “History Of Rap” series. See the full rundown of the songs they performed below.

LL Cool J: “I’m Bad”

Run DMC: “Beats to the Rhyme”

Crazy Calls: “Wait for the Beep”

Beastie Boys: “Fight For Your Right”

Tone Loc: “Wild Thing”

DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince: “Fresh Prince Theme”

Salt N’ Pepa: “Whatta Man”

Positive K: “I Got A Man”

The Notorious B.I.G.: “Big Poppa”

Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg: “Dre Day”

Warren G feat. Nate Dogg: “Regulate”

N.W.A.: “Straight Outta Compton”

Ini Kamoze: “Hot Stepper”

Outkast: “So Fresh, So Clean”

Busta Rhymes feat. P. Diddy & Pharrell: “Pass the Courvoisier, Part II”

Kris Kross: “Jump”

Skee-Lo: “I Wish”

Jay Z: “99 Problems”

Ludacris: “Move Bitch (Get Out the Way)”

Drake: “Started From the Bottom”

Kendrick Lamar: “Swimming Pools (Drank)”

Kanye West feat. T-Pain: “Good Life”

Run DMC: “Walk This Way”