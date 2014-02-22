Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Drop “History of Rap 5”

What better way for Jimmy Fallon to cap off his week one run as the new Tonight Show host than by kickin’ rhymes with pal Justin Timberlake? On Friday night, the two debuted the latest installment of their “History Of Rap” series. See the full rundown of the songs they performed below.
LL Cool J: “I’m Bad”
Run DMC: “Beats to the Rhyme”
Crazy Calls: “Wait for the Beep”
Beastie Boys: “Fight For Your Right”
Tone Loc: “Wild Thing”
DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince: “Fresh Prince Theme”
Salt N’ Pepa: “Whatta Man”
Positive K: “I Got A Man”
The Notorious B.I.G.: “Big Poppa”
Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg: “Dre Day”
Warren G feat. Nate Dogg: “Regulate”
N.W.A.: “Straight Outta Compton”
Ini Kamoze: “Hot Stepper”
Outkast: “So Fresh, So Clean”
Busta Rhymes feat. P. Diddy & Pharrell: “Pass the Courvoisier, Part II”
Kris Kross: “Jump”
Skee-Lo: “I Wish”
Jay Z: “99 Problems”
Ludacris: “Move Bitch (Get Out the Way)”
Drake: “Started From the Bottom”
Kendrick Lamar: “Swimming Pools (Drank)”
Kanye West feat. T-Pain: “Good Life”
Run DMC: “Walk This Way”
The So Fresh So Clean dance and Drake hands did it for me.
The just keep gettkin’ better!!!
Nice touch on the Kris Kross high knees.
RIP Daddy Mac…or Mac Daddy…shit, I dunno.
One of em died.
This was pretty dope so kudos to these two (non)brothers. They nailed the rappers’ movement down to a T. Also should I be ashamed of never hearing “Wait for the Beep”?
Illafifth dynamite
5th Dynasty
The Legendary Roots Crew
Just when I thought I couldn’t hate Timberlake more.
Just when I thought @charliee had something relevant to contribute…
Don’t be jelly. I’ll call hater school right now!
@EverybodyGetsPie Oh I see. You’re white. Carry on then.
@charliee lol wut? stop being a fucking moron.
@EverybodyGetsPie Relax, it was a joke. Some of my closest friends like Timberlake.
Fair enough @charliee . Solidarity, my ninja.
Was there backlash against the first 20/20? Seems like the momentum for the album died in the fall.
Fallon had a strong week but we he be able to keep it up and pander to the older Leno crowd too?
i dunno if you saw the studio audience but there were like 5 old people there. my guess is they aren’t now nor will they attempt to pander to that aging demo.
Ok now, can he have a real Hip Hop act on his show for once?
Yeah, he should ask the Roots to drop by sometime.
Kendrick Lamar? Tyler the Creator? Kanye West? Eminem? J. Cole? Wiz Khalifa?
All been on the show. Also The Roots. Every night.
You’ve literally never watched his show have you? I mean, how could anyone who’s seen ANY episode even say this when the show band IS THE ROOTS?!
By the way, I’m not sure where the “for once” came from.
Just in the past year alone, Fallon’s had Lupe Fiasco, T.I., Tyler the Creator, Ghostface Killah, LL Cool J, De La Soul, Ice Cube, Goodie Mob, 2 Chainz, Earl Sweatshirt, Kanye West, Drake, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, Schoolboy Q, Busta Rhymes, and 2 Chainz (again).
Yeah, he really ought to have a real Hip Hop act on for once.
I think he means real hip hop, like Justin ‘Bizzle’ Bieber. Duh.
THEY DID NOT JUST DROP CRAZY CALLS IN THERE?!?!?
Bravo.
I’m just surprised anybody remembers that commercial.
I would like to see a live taping of this.
So that’s where my ol’ skool hip hop folder went.
Would it have had the same reaction if Black people done this? Just wondering..
Dope range of tracks too