Justin Timberlake Wants To Be The Riddler

Yes, that Justin Timberlake. The former boy band member. That guy. He wants to be the Riddler.
We’re not making this up. Here’s what Timberlake actually said, live, on-air, over the radio:
“Now villain. I’ll tell you the villain I want to play more than anything because I grew up loving Batman, funny enough, is the Riddler. The Riddler is my favorite villain… The Riddler was like a sociopath. He was proper crazy. So if I’m gonna play crazy, I’m wanna play proper crazy… I’m ready. The Riddler. Gimme a call.”
Could Timberlake pull it off? The guy actually is not a bad actor, when he’s tasked with doing something other than looking pretty: He managed to carry In Time fairly well, for example. No, the problem is really with the character.
The Riddler, as a character, is built on a compulsion towards self-sabotage. He knows Batman is going to work out his clues. He knows Batman is going to find him and kick his ass into next week. But he just can’t help it. The Riddler is a weak villain, but a great character, because of that: He’s everybody who passed up a solid-gold chance because they were afraid. He’s the compulsive gambler who you half-think wants to lose. It’s a killer character to hand to any writer, and they’ve gotten some good stories out of him over the years. But that’s not the stuff of a big action movie, that’s an indie drama.
Fans have been trying to reinvent him, especially when it was rumored he’d be in the Nolan trilogy, and it pretty much boils down to “Make him like the Zodiac Killer!”, which, eeeehhhhh… Part of the appeal of the Riddler as a villain is that he’s about the weak side of us all. Timberlake could probably play that fairly effectively… but making a movie out of it might be tricky.
Sadly, after Batfleck-gate this doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility.
I agree. Hell, cast Robin Thicke as Superman, Lindsay Lohan (rehab update 4.0) as Catwoman, and Justin Bieber as Robin. I mean, if they’re going to crash-and-burn, do it the Schumaker Way! (Michael Bay is saying ‘gimme a call!’)
You know what…fuck it, I would love to see Justin Timberlake as Wally West.
The problem with this is that the Riddler should sound intelligent, educated. Justin Timberlake, while I’m sure he is a bright enough guy, was in N’SYNC. Although I think Lance Bass would be a good…you know, I can’t even finish it. Um Chris Kirkpatrick for Killer Croc? Yeah, that’ll do it. Good work, me.
Did you do anything as a teenager that you regret now?
Yep. And oddly, nobody wants me to play the Riddler either.
If he is suggesting making a shot for shot remake of a batman forever starring ‘NSYNC, you will get absolutely no argument from me.
yeah! and Backstreet boys could play batman, robin, alfred, was gordon in that one? probably not. I like this idea a lot
Yeah but Frank Gorshin will be a dick from beyond the grave and they’ll have to write it as The Puzzler again.
Also in defense of that movie the usage of Flaming Lips “Bad Days” during one of The Riddler’s scenes was phenomenal.
I didn’t mind Carrey’s Riddler — while I think there are better interpretations of the character, his over the top tribute to Frank Gorshin was in step with the glitzy-camp version of Schumacher’s Bat-Flicks and really one of the few enjoyable bits of that movie.
I dunno, it reminds me way too much of Gorshin for it to work.
Batman movies are a fantastic study of Zeitgeist, or sign of the times. They are fascinating because they were made in 5 different decades, but deal with the exact same subject in five different ways.
I’d go into it further as I did a whole project on this in a college film class. But suffice to say:
The Riddler is not a villian that 2010’s can be afraid of (granted movie bane and comic bane have nothing at all in common) Riddler very much belongs in the 90’s where external threats where not in America’s mind set and the only thing we were really afraid of was uncertainty.
That’s a good way of putting it. Although Scott Snyder is doing wonderful things with the character.
I disagree. The Riddler could be updated to fit the times the same way every other villain has.
Good point, Roy. On the other hand, I’m getting kind of sick of the terrorist-type baddies that always lead to the third act disaster porn cliche in every superhero movie these days. I’d like a villain whose motive is anything other than “just wants to watch the world burn.” I’d agree though that The Riddler isn’t the kind of top tier villain needed for a major blockbuster. Unless the twist in the end is that he’s not actually the sad sack that Dan described but was just pretending to be. Or something.
superhans you got my point precisely. Nowadays we are afraid of cyber terrorism and ideologies that are separate from our own. In the 90’s that was hogwash we were afraid of crazy people (timothy mcvay, jeoffrey Daumer) and children with ADHD. So you get Jim Carry as the riddler.
The only thing Jim Carrey’s Riddler reflects about the American psyche in the 90’s is that we really fucking loved Jim Carrey. He came into the role at the height of his popularity. Otherwise, he’s more of a throwback to Frank Gorshin’s 60’s interpretation of the character.
But let’s look at the other famous interpretation of the Riddler from the 90s, the one from ‘B:TAS’, shall we? That version of the Riddler was a disgruntled video game developer who sought revenge against his corporate fatcat boss that screwed him over. Heck, that’s even somewhat true of Carrey’s Riddler, who, at his core, is just a disgruntled tech developer wanting to get back at his corporate fatcat boss that screwed him over. Just that this Riddler is portrayed by Jim Carrey, so he’ll be making funny faces and talking in funny voices while he does it.
What about that can’t be updated for the 2010s? Heck, he’s already a little like Bane. You forgot about one other fear that Americans have – of the corporate oligarch, the 1%. Wanting revenge against the corporate fatcat that screwed him over makes the Riddler a natural fit for modern times.
With the right dialogue and a not-too-stupid wardrobe, this could actually work. Timberlake was also really good in Alpha Dog and I did like In Time quite a bit.
NSYNC was over a decade ago people. Not only is his music now much more sophisticated and well respected, but he is a good to very good actor. He isn’t Heath Ledger but I say give him a shot with it, I think given the right screen play and if his character is kept as a minor role (and not the main villain) it could work
Riddler fuckin rules! Before we got the mumbling Bane and the played out Catwoman, I was hoping for Riddler/Hush to be the TDKR combo. Guess I didn’t realize Nolan stopped giving a shit about making another great Batman movie.
The Riddler would be great in a Batman movie as part of the story but not as the main villain. Not really interested in seeing JT in that role…but then again I am not really excited to see anything WB is doing with their DC films right now.
Are you sure he said the riddler and not the widdler? Anyone who claims to be a fan of Batman would know of the obscure silver age villain who’s gimmick was making weapons out of various types wood. His gang of thugs dressed up as lumberjacks
Christ, the Silver Age. Nothing will ever convince me the quality of drugs has gone up since then.
I just dont see him having it in him. I get that he would want to, but I havent seen anything to make me think he could pull it off. People questioned Ledger before they saw TDK, then it changed everyones opinion of him. So who knows
