Fox & Friends had a big morning. First, Brian Kilmeade (who knew that Trump was watching) urged the president to work with Biden in “the country’s best interest.” The subject largely revolved around the current administration’s refusal to share COVID-19 data with the incoming guard, and that could, of course, adversely impact vaccine rollout plans. Then Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany surfaced on the show, where she blasted state COVID-19 guidelines to slow the spread — including pleas and warnings for people to keep Thanksgiving dinners to immediate family only — as “Orwellian.”

What remains completely unclear is whether McEnany knows what “Orwellian” means. She’s interpreting state guidelines as evidence of a totalitarian state, when in fact, these state guidelines are about as anti-Orwellian as one can get. In particular, McEnany’s talking about guidelines (including fines and possible jail time for violations) from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who stated, “For the last eight months I have been asking Oregonians to follow the letter and the spirit of the law and we have not chosen to engage law enforcement… At this point in time, unfortunately, we have no other option.”

Here’s McEnany’s response:

McEnany dismisses public health guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus as "Orwellian" pic.twitter.com/S70IbQIce6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2020

“I think a lot of the guidelines you’re seeing are Orwellian… the American people know how to protect their health. We’ve dealt with Covid for many months. But it’s Orwellian in a place like Oregon to say, ‘If you gather in numbers more than six, we might come to your house and arrest you, and you get 30 days of jail time.’ That’s not the American way. We don’t lose our freedom in this country. We make responsible health decisions as individuals.”

What McEnany fails to recognize is that the Trump administration’s use of propaganda and lies — which has stirred up a massive, violent anti-mask sentiment in the U.S. — is far more “Orwellian” than what she’s criticizing.

War is peace.

Freedom is slavery.

Ignorance is strength. When a White House Press Secretary calls something that is the opposite of Orwellian "Orwellian," that's Orwellian. https://t.co/BYSw7cnhc0 — Duty To Inform (@DutytoInform) November 18, 2020

McEnany’s lies this morning also included talk of a second Trump administration being locked and loaded.

"We believe that we will do so going forward in a second Trump administration" pic.twitter.com/uRJebvQ5Ov — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2020

Naturally, she’s being mocked into oblivion over the “Orwellian” claim.

Wow. This administration touting anything as "orwellian" while they use propaganda and lies to control their followers. It's quite spectacular. — Liddle’ Atom Split (@waspokey) November 18, 2020

They successfully Orwelled “Orwellian” — Cantante, Dreamer of Dreams 🐬 (@jchook) November 18, 2020