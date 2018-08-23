Getty Image

Fans of bad nerd jokes were rocked with the announcement this week that The Big Bang Theory will be drawing to a close after the blandly popular CBS sitcom’s upcoming 12th season. The reason for the ending of the longest-running multi-camera series has nothing to do with ratings (there had even been preliminary discussions of it being renewed for two more seasons) — but because series lead Jim Parsons reportedly wanted out, and apparently there’s no show without Dr. Sheldon Cooper.

Still, aside from disappointed viewers, you have to imagine the rest of the cast is probably less than thrilled about the loss of potential $1 million per episode paychecks. One such cast member, Kaley Cuoco, took to Instagram on Wednesday to mourn the loss of her television home for over the past decade.

This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two,” she wrote. “Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet.”

At the very least, this is okay news for Johnny Galecki, who is now free to join the cast of ABC’s Roseanne-free Roseanne this fall — whatever that is going to look like — after making an appearance in just one episode of the revival before it was canned. David > Leonard forever.