Tom Hanks has been clear enough after his COVID-19 experience. America’s dad came for people who refuse to wear masks before declaring that he’s got zero patience left on the subject and questions the patriotism of anti-maskers. A lot of people are onboard with his stance, but it’s also apparent that a lot of people don’t feel the same way. That latter group tends to be highly vocal and (from my experience, at least) even pushes back, publicly, while somehow feeling offended by seeing people wearing masks. And that’s what Kaley Cuoco, TV’s Harley Quinn voice, is dealing with, bizarrely enough, simply for posting a video of herself wearing one in an enclosed setting: the gym.

Here’s the video (and the comments section is a nightmare). I already respect that she’s able to jump rope for 20 minutes because, let’s face it, that’s always a demanding (and arguably miserable) workout. Adding a mask makes things even more difficult, but Cuoco doesn’t seem fazed to the slightest degree.

Plenty of commenters are very here for her masked efforts and called Cuoco both “responsible” as well as a “great example and role model.” However, there’s a vocal contingent that’s rage-typing that she should “Take off the mask !!” It’s a strange statement to toss at someone who’s simply doing their thing and not hurting anyone, but “[w]ith mask workout is very dangerous” or something. Never mind that athletes often wear masks for other reasons, like while they’re outside in cold climates or attempting to simulate altitude training effects. Cuoco ended up stepping into the comments with a self-defense, as quoted by People:

“For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was. I also wear a mask when I’m outside around others. I’m protecting myself and everyone around me That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing.”

Enough said.

(Via People)